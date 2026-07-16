Keir Starmer received the Order of Freedom from Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, received the Order of Freedom.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Keir Starmer, the Order of Freedom.

As stated in decree No. 610/2026, Keir Starmer was recognized for his outstanding personal contribution to the development of Ukrainian-British relations, support for the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the Order of Europe.

As stated in the document, the award was given "for outstanding personal merits in supporting Ukraine's strategic course towards full membership in the European Union, significant contribution to helping Ukraine strengthen resilience in defending its independence and the security of all Europe, strengthening international cooperation in the interests of democracy, peace and good neighborliness, friendly and comprehensive relations between peoples."

Thus, Ursula von der Leyen became the first to receive it.

It is also worth recalling that Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, the Order of Freedom.

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