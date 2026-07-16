  1. In Ukraine

Keir Starmer received the Order of Freedom from Volodymyr Zelenskyy

17:32, 16 July 2026 131
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, received the Order of Freedom.
Keir Starmer received the Order of Freedom from Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Keir Starmer, the Order of Freedom.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As stated in decree No. 610/2026, Keir Starmer was recognized for his outstanding personal contribution to the development of Ukrainian-British relations, support for the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the Order of Europe.

As stated in the document, the award was given "for outstanding personal merits in supporting Ukraine's strategic course towards full membership in the European Union, significant contribution to helping Ukraine strengthen resilience in defending its independence and the security of all Europe, strengthening international cooperation in the interests of democracy, peace and good neighborliness, friendly and comprehensive relations between peoples."

Thus, Ursula von der Leyen became the first to receive it.

It is also worth recalling that Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, the Order of Freedom.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Does an adult son of a deceased serviceman have the right to payment without dependent status: what the court decided

Does an adult son of a deceased serviceman have the right to payment without dependent status: what the court decided

13:32, 16 July 2026 1k
Lifetime Imprisonment May Be Introduced for Counterfeit Veterinary Drugs — Draft Law

Lifetime Imprisonment May Be Introduced for Counterfeit Veterinary Drugs — Draft Law

12:38, 16 July 2026 1k
Zelenskyy revealed which position will be offered to Economy Minister Sobolev

Zelenskyy revealed which position will be offered to Economy Minister Sobolev

15:31, 16 July 2026 849
Prosecutor of the Luhansk Special Prosecutor's Office Oleg Pohrebny was dismissed for connections with a case figure and lying in the integrity declaration

Prosecutor of the Luhansk Special Prosecutor's Office Oleg Pohrebny was dismissed for connections with a case figure and lying in the integrity declaration

15:00, 16 July 2026 1k
The Rada dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Foreign Affairs Minister Andriy Sybiha

The Rada dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Foreign Affairs Minister Andriy Sybiha

16:19, 16 July 2026 647
The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Cabinet: who joined the government

The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Cabinet: who joined the government

16:02, 16 July 2026 602

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Objections to the Investigative Judge's Ruling During Preparatory Proceedings Are Mandatory for Consideration: Analysis of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine's Decision

Setting time limits for case review without the right to appeal: what the Constitutional Court decided.

Former citizens of Ukraine may be allowed to return their passport without relocation and exams

Bill No. 15410 eliminates gaps that arose after the introduction of the multiple citizenship institute and establishes a simplified procedure for restoring citizenship for certain categories of persons.

The High Council of Justice demands the Bar to hold a congress to elect two members of the Council

The High Council of Justice stated that the absence of lawyers in the Council threatens the work of the body.

Prosecutor of the Luhansk Special Prosecutor's Office Oleg Pohrebny was dismissed for connections with a case figure and lying in the integrity declaration

The High Council of Justice dismissed prosecutor Oleg Pohrebny for extraneous connections and a false integrity declaration.

Demobilization for Contract Soldiers, Remote Military Medical Commissions, and Financial Support for the Wounded Until Discharge: Proposed Changes in the Verkhovna Rada

Can a serviceman count on financial stability if treatment lasts more than a year? The initiative proposes maintaining financial support until discharge, regardless of the rehabilitation period.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]