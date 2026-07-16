Former Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy Region Found Shot Dead in His Own Home

The man was found with a gunshot wound.

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In the Poltava district, the former head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy region, Serhiy Chyzh, was found dead. Preliminary investigations consider the possibility of suicide.

According to the Poltava region police, on July 16 around 10:40 AM a report was received about the death of a 44-year-old man in the Karlivka community of Poltava district.

During initial investigative actions, it was established that the deceased previously worked in law enforcement. As reported in the media, it concerns the former head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy region, Serhiy Chyzh.

The man was found with a gunshot wound. According to preliminary data, death may have resulted from suicide.

A forensic medical examination was appointed to determine the exact cause of death. Investigators have opened a criminal case under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with a note of "suicide".

Currently, law enforcement officers are conducting necessary investigative actions and establishing all circumstances of the incident.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, in Ternopil, a 46-year-old man was found dead on the premises of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center. According to law enforcement, on May 23, the Ternopil District Police Department received a report about the discovery of a man's body in the restroom of one of the territorial centers for recruitment and social support. The deceased was a 46-year-old resident of Ternopil. According to preliminary data, he was brought to the center on the same day to clarify military registration data.

According to the police, the man entered the restroom where he likely committed suicide using a firearm.

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