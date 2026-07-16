The Rada dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Foreign Affairs Minister Andriy Sybiha

Due to the formation of the new government, they were dismissed from their positions as members of the Cabinet of Ministers, which is in resignation.

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The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Mykhailo Fedorov from the position of Defense Minister and Andriy Sybiha from the position of Foreign Minister. The decision was made in connection with the formation of the new government — they were dismissed as members of the Cabinet of Ministers, which is in resignation.

Recall that the Verkhovna Rada, upon the submission of the newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, has already approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

At the same time, the issue of appointing new heads of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is still under discussion. Today, the Verkhovna Rada will likely not vote on the respective candidates.

Recall that earlier Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed that he is leaving the position of Defense Minister. He summed up his work at the head of the defense department.

It was also reported that Ihor Klymenko may head the Ministry of Defense.

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