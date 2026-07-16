  1. In Ukraine

The Rada dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Foreign Affairs Minister Andriy Sybiha

16:19, 16 July 2026 648
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Due to the formation of the new government, they were dismissed from their positions as members of the Cabinet of Ministers, which is in resignation.
The Rada dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Foreign Affairs Minister Andriy Sybiha
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Mykhailo Fedorov from the position of Defense Minister and Andriy Sybiha from the position of Foreign Minister. The decision was made in connection with the formation of the new government — they were dismissed as members of the Cabinet of Ministers, which is in resignation.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Recall that the Verkhovna Rada, upon the submission of the newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, has already approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

At the same time, the issue of appointing new heads of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is still under discussion. Today, the Verkhovna Rada will likely not vote on the respective candidates.

Recall that earlier Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed that he is leaving the position of Defense Minister. He summed up his work at the head of the defense department.

It was also reported that  Ihor Klymenko may head the Ministry of Defense.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

 

Popular news

Does an adult son of a deceased serviceman have the right to payment without dependent status: what the court decided

Does an adult son of a deceased serviceman have the right to payment without dependent status: what the court decided

13:32, 16 July 2026 1k
Lifetime Imprisonment May Be Introduced for Counterfeit Veterinary Drugs — Draft Law

Lifetime Imprisonment May Be Introduced for Counterfeit Veterinary Drugs — Draft Law

12:38, 16 July 2026 1k
Zelenskyy revealed which position will be offered to Economy Minister Sobolev

Zelenskyy revealed which position will be offered to Economy Minister Sobolev

15:31, 16 July 2026 852
Prosecutor of the Luhansk Special Prosecutor's Office Oleg Pohrebny was dismissed for connections with a case figure and lying in the integrity declaration

Prosecutor of the Luhansk Special Prosecutor's Office Oleg Pohrebny was dismissed for connections with a case figure and lying in the integrity declaration

15:00, 16 July 2026 1k
The Rada dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Foreign Affairs Minister Andriy Sybiha

The Rada dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Foreign Affairs Minister Andriy Sybiha

16:19, 16 July 2026 648
The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Cabinet: who joined the government

The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Cabinet: who joined the government

16:02, 16 July 2026 610

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Objections to the Investigative Judge's Ruling During Preparatory Proceedings Are Mandatory for Consideration: Analysis of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine's Decision

Setting time limits for case review without the right to appeal: what the Constitutional Court decided.

Former citizens of Ukraine may be allowed to return their passport without relocation and exams

Bill No. 15410 eliminates gaps that arose after the introduction of the multiple citizenship institute and establishes a simplified procedure for restoring citizenship for certain categories of persons.

The High Council of Justice demands the Bar to hold a congress to elect two members of the Council

The High Council of Justice stated that the absence of lawyers in the Council threatens the work of the body.

Prosecutor of the Luhansk Special Prosecutor's Office Oleg Pohrebny was dismissed for connections with a case figure and lying in the integrity declaration

The High Council of Justice dismissed prosecutor Oleg Pohrebny for extraneous connections and a false integrity declaration.

Demobilization for Contract Soldiers, Remote Military Medical Commissions, and Financial Support for the Wounded Until Discharge: Proposed Changes in the Verkhovna Rada

Can a serviceman count on financial stability if treatment lasts more than a year? The initiative proposes maintaining financial support until discharge, regardless of the rehabilitation period.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]