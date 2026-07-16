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How Not to Catch a Tick in the City: The Most Dangerous Places and Simple Protection Rules

17:50, 16 July 2026 74
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Ticks are increasingly found not only in forests but also in city parks, yards, and squares.
How Not to Catch a Tick in the City: The Most Dangerous Places and Simple Protection Rules
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Many people still believe that ticks can only be caught during a walk in the forest. However, in recent years the situation has changed significantly. Due to climate warming, milder winters, and an increase in green areas in cities, these arachnids are increasingly found in city parks, squares, yards, playgrounds, and even near residential buildings.

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Experts emphasize that the risk of a tick bite exists not only during outdoor recreation. It is enough to walk on the lawn, sit on the grass in a park, or walk a pet to be in a risk zone.

Why ticks have become common in cities

Ticks adapt well to new conditions. They do not necessarily need to live in dense forests — for survival, tall grass, shrubs, moist areas, and the presence of animals they parasitize are sufficient.

Ticks can be carried by birds, hedgehogs, rodents, stray and domestic dogs and cats. That is why they easily spread in urban environments where there are enough green spaces.

The highest tick activity traditionally occurs in spring and early summer, but in warm years they remain active until autumn, and sometimes even in winter during prolonged thaws.

Why a tick bite is dangerous

Not every tick is a carrier of infections, but it is impossible to determine this by appearance.

The most well-known disease that ticks can transmit is Lyme disease (tick-borne borreliosis). Without timely treatment, it can affect joints, the nervous system, the heart, and other organs.

Ticks can also carry other infections, although these are much rarer.

It is important to remember that the characteristic ring-shaped redness after a bite does not appear in all cases. In some people, the first symptoms may resemble a common cold: fever, weakness, muscle pain, or headache.

Where ticks are most often found

Dangerous places can be not only forests but also familiar spots for daily recreation:

  • city parks and squares;
  • lawns near residential buildings;
  • tall grass near roads;
  • playgrounds surrounded by greenery;
  • summer cottages and garden plots;
  • places where pets are walked.

Ticks do not jump from trees or fly. They wait on grass or low bushes, and when a person or animal passes by, they cling to clothing or fur.

How to reduce the risk of a bite

It is impossible to completely avoid contact with ticks, but the risk can be significantly reduced.

For this, it is recommended to:

  • choose closed light-colored clothing when walking in areas with tall grass;
  • use repellents according to the instructions;
  • avoid sitting directly on the grass;
  • thoroughly check yourself, children, and pets after a walk;
  • wash or shake out clothes after returning home.

Special attention during self-examination should be given to the neck, armpits, area behind the ears, scalp, groin folds, and the area behind the knees.

What to do if a tick has already attached

The sooner the tick is removed, the lower the risk of transmission of certain infections.

If possible, it is better to contact a medical facility. If this is not possible, the tick should be carefully removed with a special device or fine tweezers without squeezing its body. After that, the bite site should be treated with an antiseptic and monitor your condition for several weeks.

If redness, fever, rash, or other unusual symptoms appear, you should see a doctor as soon as possible. If necessary, they will prescribe examinations or treatment.

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