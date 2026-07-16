Yevhen Khmara to Perform Duties of Minister of Defence, States Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to ask the Verkhovna Rada to support his ministerial nomination.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Major General Yevhen Khmara, the acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine, as interim Minister of Defence. Following the completion of necessary legal procedures, the President will seek parliamentary approval for Khmara's permanent appointment.

Prior to the

decision, President Zelenskyy discussed with Khmara the execution of long-range operations against Russia, resource provision for the Defence Forces, and ongoing defence sector reforms.

Zelenskyy stated, "I believe that in the current circumstances, the Minister of Defence should possess demonstrated effectiveness in long-range capabilities, robust security expertise to ensure internal control within the Defence Forces, and practical experience in personnel management, such as that gained at the Security Service of Ukraine's Special Operations Centre 'Alpha'."

The President further instructed Khmara to continue defence sector reforms, develop combat brigade financing programmes, ensure equitable personnel distribution, maximise the provision of various unmanned systems to the Defence Forces, and promptly implement agreements with international partners.

This appointment follows the Verkhovna Rada's approval of the new Cabinet of Ministers, submitted by recently appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi. The appointments for the heads of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were previously under discussion.

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