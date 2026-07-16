Over 22,000 Declarations Submitted: E-Permit System to Operate Permanently

The “ePermit” system has already proven its effectiveness during the experimental project.

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The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a resolution transitioning the "ePermit" Unified State Electronic System of Permitting Documents from an experimental project to a permanent operational basis.

Developed by the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, the decision establishes the legal framework for "ePermit's" continued evolution as a unified state digital platform. This platform facilitates the entire permitting process, from initial application submission via the "Diia" portal to the generation of electronic documents and the management of electronic permitting or licensing cases.

During its experimental phase, "ePermit" demonstrated its effectiveness. To date, it has processed over 22,000 declarations and more than 3,000 license issuance applications, while also supporting electronic licensing cases.

The platform has already implemented or prepared for launch electronic services in critical areas such as occupational safety, veterinary practice, the handling of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and precursors, and tour operator activities.

A key advantage of "ePermit" is its integration with state registers, which automates information verification. This reduces the documentation burden on businesses, streamlines administrative processes, and accelerates service delivery.

The resolution also mandates the gradual transfer of declarations for economic activities submitted under martial law to the system. This will ensure proper storage and accounting of information, laying the groundwork for an automated shift to standard permitting procedures once martial law concludes.

The Ministry noted that digitising the service for registering declarations of compliance with occupational safety legislation has already saved businesses over 25 million hryvnias.

As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture plans to continue developing risk-oriented state supervision, expanding digital and paperless procedures, and progressively integrating new services into the "ePermit" system.

Last year, the ministry prioritised deregulation, which resulted in the reduction of excessive requirements, simplification of procedures, and the transition to a risk-oriented model for state supervision. Following the work of the Interdepartmental Working Group on Deregulation, the government cancelled 205 business regulation instruments in 2023 and submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada to abolish an additional 63 regulatory mechanisms.

The ministry explained that most business proposals and complaints were received via the "Pulse" platform, business associations, and during regional meetings with entrepreneurs. This enabled the resolution of several issues negatively impacting enterprise activities.

Specifically, regulatory conflicts that posed risks of production stoppages and contract disruptions were eliminated, unjustified technical requirements leading to additional costs were cancelled, decisions for the forestry and woodworking industries were made in alignment with EU standards, paperless procedures were introduced—ranging from electronic receipts to the digitisation of certain state services—and the duplication of technical control for industrial equipment began to be addressed.