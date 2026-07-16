The Council of Judges of Ukraine Has Changed Its Official Email Address for Correspondence
19:45, 16 July 2026 131
At the same time, the previous email address will still operate for a certain time in a transitional mode.
The Council of Judges of Ukraine has announced a new official email address for all correspondence.
Effective immediately, official communications should be sent to [email protected].
The previous address, [email protected], will remain active for a transitional period.
To ensure prompt processing, please use the new email address for all future correspondence.
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