Deputy Head of Rivne Territorial Recruitment Center Took Bribes for Mobilization Deferrals with Cars

The Toyota Highlander car involved in the case is under arrest as physical evidence.

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The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has concluded its pre-trial investigation into the deputy head of the Rivne Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre. The official stands accused of accepting illicit payments to arrange mobilisation deferrals and remove conscripts from wanted lists.

The SBI has confirmed that the indictment has been forwarded to court.

Investigators allege that the official orchestrated a clandestine scheme to solicit unlawful payments from conscripts. Securing a deferral, even with valid grounds, or being removed from a wanted list, cost individuals between $10,000 and $12,000, depending on the specifics of each case.

The Bureau noted that the official registered assets under the names of trusted individuals to obscure his illicit earnings. One documented instance involved the purchase of a 2013 Toyota Highlander, valued at $19,500, on his behalf.

According to the investigation, conscripts received the necessary documentation only after handing over the car keys to the official. However, the accused was apprehended by SBI employees before he could re-register the vehicle in his own name.

The official faces charges of receiving unlawful benefits on a large scale by an individual holding a responsible position, a violation under Part 3, Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This offence carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment, coupled with property confiscation.

The SBI reported that the deputy head of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre admitted his guilt and donated UAH 1.5 million to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Furthermore, following the exposure of the scheme, several personnel changes were implemented at the Rivne Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre to deter similar transgressions.

The Toyota Highlander involved in the case has been impounded as physical evidence.

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