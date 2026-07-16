Through the Carpathians to Ukraine: Border Guards Apprehend Man Illegally Returning from Spain

The man said that almost a year ago he left Ukraine illegally, lived in Romania and Spain.

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Border guards from the Mukachevo detachment, while patrolling a high-mountainous border section, apprehended a 36-year-old Ukrainian citizen who had illegally entered the country from Romania.

According to border guards, the man stated he had left Ukraine illegally almost a year ago. He had been living in Romania and Spain, attempting to establish a new life.

However, his expectations were not met, prompting his decision to return to his family in Ukraine. He again chose an illegal route for his return, travelling through the Carpathians.

Border guards issued an administrative protocol against the individual, and the case has been referred to court.

Previously, the Judicial-Legal Newspaper reported on the detention of men planning to cross the border illegally. Residents of the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Volyn regions were found attempting to illegally cross the Transnistrian segment of the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

It was noted that during their apprehension, the individuals fled after border guards verbally instructed them to stop.