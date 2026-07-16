  1. In Ukraine

Over 600 inspections and 3.3 million UAH in fines: what violations were found during the control of medicine prices

20:03, 16 July 2026 108
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
During the implementation of state supervision measures, violations of the legislation on prices and pricing were established in 406 cases, which is almost 67% of the total number of inspections conducted.
Over 600 inspections and 3.3 million UAH in fines: what violations were found during the control of medicine prices
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In the first half of 2026, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection conducted over 600 inspections of business entities engaged in wholesale and retail trade of medicines and medical devices. As a result of the control over violations of pricing legislation, fines totaling 3.3 million UAH were imposed.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the State Service, specialists conducted 607 inspections over six months. Of these, 96 were planned and 511 were unplanned.

Violations of the legislation on prices and pricing were found in 406 cases, which is almost 67% of the total number of inspections conducted.

Based on the results of the control measures, 367 decisions were made to apply administrative and economic sanctions totaling 3.3 million UAH. Additionally, 181 orders were issued to eliminate the identified violations.

Furthermore, 271 officials were held administratively liable. The total amount of imposed fines amounted to 668.1 thousand UAH. 2.66 million UAH has already been transferred to the state budget.

Separately, territorial bodies of the State Service conducted monitoring of state-regulated prices for medicines reimbursed under the government program "Affordable Medicines."

In the first half of 2026, 17,700 of such monitoring activities were carried out and 2.8 million prices for medicines dispensed under the program were analyzed.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on National Health, Medical Care, and Medical Insurance reviewed the implementation status of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) decision regarding ensuring the availability of medicines for the population and the legislative changes adopted for its implementation.

To implement the NSDC decision, the parliament previously adopted a number of laws, including postponing the entry into force of the new Law "On Medicines" until January 1, 2027, introducing the provisions of the "Bolar Rule" into Ukrainian legislation, and improving patent legislation.

The Ministry of Health reported the introduction of mechanisms for referencing and declaring prices on medicines. To curb the growth of drug prices, a National Price Catalog was created, trade markups were limited, hidden marketing payments between manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacy chains were prohibited. Also, manufacturers voluntarily reduced prices on more than 300 medicines.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, and on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Does an adult son of a deceased serviceman have the right to payment without dependent status: what the court decided

Does an adult son of a deceased serviceman have the right to payment without dependent status: what the court decided

13:32, 16 July 2026 2k
The Rada dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Foreign Affairs Minister Andriy Sybiha

The Rada dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Foreign Affairs Minister Andriy Sybiha

16:19, 16 July 2026 1k
The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Cabinet: who joined the government

The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Cabinet: who joined the government

16:02, 16 July 2026 1k
Zelenskyy revealed which position will be offered to Economy Minister Sobolev

Zelenskyy revealed which position will be offered to Economy Minister Sobolev

15:31, 16 July 2026 1k
Salary Increase Coefficients Introduced for Court Staff

Salary Increase Coefficients Introduced for Court Staff

17:14, 16 July 2026 1k
Lifetime Imprisonment May Be Introduced for Counterfeit Veterinary Drugs — Draft Law

Lifetime Imprisonment May Be Introduced for Counterfeit Veterinary Drugs — Draft Law

12:38, 16 July 2026 1k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

State Bureau of Investigation Reset and Merit-Based Prosecution: Committee Approved Unified Anti-Corruption Strategy

The new strategy proposes transparent competitions involving international experts with decisive votes for appointing the top managers of the SBI, HCJ and HQCJ.

Objections to the Investigative Judge's Ruling During Preparatory Proceedings Are Mandatory for Consideration: Analysis of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine's Decision

Setting time limits for case review without the right to appeal: what the Constitutional Court decided.

Former citizens of Ukraine may be allowed to return their passport without relocation and exams

Bill No. 15410 eliminates gaps that arose after the introduction of the multiple citizenship institute and establishes a simplified procedure for restoring citizenship for certain categories of persons.

The High Council of Justice demands the Bar to hold a congress to elect two members of the Council

The High Council of Justice stated that the absence of lawyers in the Council threatens the work of the body.

Prosecutor of the Luhansk Special Prosecutor's Office Oleg Pohrebny was dismissed for connections with a case figure and lying in the integrity declaration

The High Council of Justice dismissed prosecutor Oleg Pohrebny for extraneous connections and a false integrity declaration.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]