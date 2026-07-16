Over 600 inspections and 3.3 million UAH in fines: what violations were found during the control of medicine prices

During the implementation of state supervision measures, violations of the legislation on prices and pricing were established in 406 cases, which is almost 67% of the total number of inspections conducted.

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In the first half of 2026, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection conducted over 600 inspections of business entities engaged in wholesale and retail trade of medicines and medical devices. As a result of the control over violations of pricing legislation, fines totaling 3.3 million UAH were imposed.

According to the State Service, specialists conducted 607 inspections over six months. Of these, 96 were planned and 511 were unplanned.

Violations of the legislation on prices and pricing were found in 406 cases, which is almost 67% of the total number of inspections conducted.

Based on the results of the control measures, 367 decisions were made to apply administrative and economic sanctions totaling 3.3 million UAH. Additionally, 181 orders were issued to eliminate the identified violations.

Furthermore, 271 officials were held administratively liable. The total amount of imposed fines amounted to 668.1 thousand UAH. 2.66 million UAH has already been transferred to the state budget.

Separately, territorial bodies of the State Service conducted monitoring of state-regulated prices for medicines reimbursed under the government program "Affordable Medicines."

In the first half of 2026, 17,700 of such monitoring activities were carried out and 2.8 million prices for medicines dispensed under the program were analyzed.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on National Health, Medical Care, and Medical Insurance reviewed the implementation status of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) decision regarding ensuring the availability of medicines for the population and the legislative changes adopted for its implementation.

To implement the NSDC decision, the parliament previously adopted a number of laws, including postponing the entry into force of the new Law "On Medicines" until January 1, 2027, introducing the provisions of the "Bolar Rule" into Ukrainian legislation, and improving patent legislation.

The Ministry of Health reported the introduction of mechanisms for referencing and declaring prices on medicines. To curb the growth of drug prices, a National Price Catalog was created, trade markups were limited, hidden marketing payments between manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacy chains were prohibited. Also, manufacturers voluntarily reduced prices on more than 300 medicines.