The Cabinet of Ministers Establishes a Coordination Centre for Organising Reservations: What Changes Await Critically Important Enterprises?

The new body will coordinate the work of government agencies, consider issues regarding the recognition of enterprises as critically important, and provide recommendations on booking matters.

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The Cabinet of Ministers has established a Coordination Centre to manage the booking of conscripts during mobilisation and wartime. The Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture announced the move.

Operating as a temporary advisory body under the Cabinet of Ministers, the new Coordination Centre will primarily focus on harmonising the efforts of government agencies and resolving complex issues related to conscript booking.

The Centre will also review proposals from government bodies concerning the designation of enterprises, institutions, and organisations as critically important to the economy, public welfare, and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations.

The ministry stated that government agencies are required to consider the Coordination Centre's recommendations when determining the critical importance of enterprises.