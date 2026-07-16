Pension Amounting to 60% of Salary: Who Is Entitled to Increased Payments?

Some Ukrainians may receive a pension calculated according to special rules.

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After retirement, most Ukrainians receive payments amounting to only about one-third of their working salary. However, for certain categories of citizens, legislation provides a special pension provision procedure that allows for significantly higher payments.

The Main Department of the Pension Fund in the Donetsk region clarified who can claim a civil servant's pension and under what conditions it is granted.

Who is entitled to a civil servant's pension?

Not all civil servants can apply for a special pension. This right is reserved for individuals who, as of 1 May 2016, met one of the legally defined requirements.

Specifically, the right to such a pension is granted to individuals who, on that date, had at least 10 years of civil service experience and continued working in civil service positions. Additionally, citizens who have acquired at least 20 years of civil service experience can claim a special pension, regardless of whether they worked in civil service after 1 May 2016.

A further necessary condition is having sufficient insurance experience to be granted an old-age pension. In 2026, this must be at least 33 years. Men can apply for a civil servant's pension after reaching 62 years of age, and women — after reaching the retirement age established by law.

How the amount of the special pension is determined

For civil servants, the pension is granted at 60% of the salary from which the single social contribution was paid for compulsory state social insurance.

If, at the time of applying for the pension, the person is no longer working in civil service, its amount is calculated based on the salary of a current civil servant holding an equivalent position and having the same rank at the applicant's last place of work.

When determining the pension amount, not only the official salary is taken into account. The salary also includes:

rank allowance;

length of service allowance;

bonuses;

additional duty payments;

health improvement assistance;

material assistance for solving social and domestic issues;

other payments from which insurance contributions were paid.

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