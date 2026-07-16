  1. In Ukraine

Pension Amounting to 60% of Salary: Who Is Entitled to Increased Payments?

21:15, 16 July 2026 301
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Some Ukrainians may receive a pension calculated according to special rules.
Pension Amounting to 60% of Salary: Who Is Entitled to Increased Payments?
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

After retirement, most Ukrainians receive payments amounting to only about one-third of their working salary. However, for certain categories of citizens, legislation provides a special pension provision procedure that allows for significantly higher payments.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Main Department of the Pension Fund in the Donetsk region clarified who can claim a civil servant's pension and under what conditions it is granted.

Who is entitled to a civil servant's pension?

Not all civil servants can apply for a special pension. This right is reserved for individuals who, as of 1 May 2016, met one of the legally defined requirements.

Specifically, the right to such a pension is granted to individuals who, on that date, had at least 10 years of civil service experience and continued working in civil service positions. Additionally, citizens who have acquired at least 20 years of civil service experience can claim a special pension, regardless of whether they worked in civil service after 1 May 2016.

A further necessary condition is having sufficient insurance experience to be granted an old-age pension. In 2026, this must be at least 33 years. Men can apply for a civil servant's pension after reaching 62 years of age, and women — after reaching the retirement age established by law.

How the amount of the special pension is determined

For civil servants, the pension is granted at 60% of the salary from which the single social contribution was paid for compulsory state social insurance.

If, at the time of applying for the pension, the person is no longer working in civil service, its amount is calculated based on the salary of a current civil servant holding an equivalent position and having the same rank at the applicant's last place of work.

When determining the pension amount, not only the official salary is taken into account. The salary also includes:

  • rank allowance;

  • length of service allowance;

  • bonuses;

  • additional duty payments;

  • health improvement assistance;

  • material assistance for solving social and domestic issues;

  • other payments from which insurance contributions were paid.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Popular news

Does an adult son of a deceased serviceman have the right to payment without dependent status: what the court decided

Does an adult son of a deceased serviceman have the right to payment without dependent status: what the court decided

13:32, 16 July 2026 2k
The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Cabinet: who joined the government

The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Cabinet: who joined the government

16:02, 16 July 2026 1k
The Rada dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Foreign Affairs Minister Andriy Sybiha

The Rada dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Foreign Affairs Minister Andriy Sybiha

16:19, 16 July 2026 1k
Salary Increase Coefficients Introduced for Court Staff

Salary Increase Coefficients Introduced for Court Staff

17:14, 16 July 2026 1k
Zelenskyy revealed which position will be offered to Economy Minister Sobolev

Zelenskyy revealed which position will be offered to Economy Minister Sobolev

15:31, 16 July 2026 1k
Prosecutor of the Luhansk Special Prosecutor's Office Oleg Pohrebny was dismissed for connections with a case figure and lying in the integrity declaration

Prosecutor of the Luhansk Special Prosecutor's Office Oleg Pohrebny was dismissed for connections with a case figure and lying in the integrity declaration

15:00, 16 July 2026 1k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

State Bureau of Investigation Reset and Merit-Based Prosecution: Committee Approved Unified Anti-Corruption Strategy

The new strategy proposes transparent competitions involving international experts with decisive votes for appointing the top managers of the SBI, HCJ and HQCJ.

Objections to the Investigative Judge's Ruling During Preparatory Proceedings Are Mandatory for Consideration: Analysis of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine's Decision

Setting time limits for case review without the right to appeal: what the Constitutional Court decided.

Former citizens of Ukraine may be allowed to return their passport without relocation and exams

Bill No. 15410 eliminates gaps that arose after the introduction of the multiple citizenship institute and establishes a simplified procedure for restoring citizenship for certain categories of persons.

The High Council of Justice demands the Bar to hold a congress to elect two members of the Council

The High Council of Justice stated that the absence of lawyers in the Council threatens the work of the body.

Prosecutor of the Luhansk Special Prosecutor's Office Oleg Pohrebny was dismissed for connections with a case figure and lying in the integrity declaration

The High Council of Justice dismissed prosecutor Oleg Pohrebny for extraneous connections and a false integrity declaration.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]