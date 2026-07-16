The Prosecutor's Office Requests to Cancel the Court Decision Regarding the Development of the Hryshko Botanical Garden in Kyiv

The Office of the Prosecutor General has filed an appeal against the decision of the Commercial Court of Kyiv.

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The Prosecutor General's Office has appealed a decision by the Commercial Court of Kyiv, which had rejected a lawsuit to invalidate a contract between the M. M. Hryshko National Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and a private company.

The 2018 contract outlines the reconstruction of properties within the botanical garden. Critically, it stipulates that upon completion of these works, most of the reconstructed assets would transfer to the private company's ownership.

The Prosecutor General's Office contends that implementing this contract risks the unlawful transfer of state property and the nature reserve land it occupies. Furthermore, the State Audit Service of Ukraine previously identified legal infringements during the contract's formation.

In June 2026, the Commercial Court of Kyiv dismissed the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office's claim, ruling that the contested contract did not conflict with state or public interests.

The prosecution has challenged this ruling, seeking its reversal by the appellate court.

The M. M. Hryshko National Botanical Garden spans nearly 130 hectares of protected nature reserve land and is recognised as a national treasure of garden and park artistry. It houses the renowned Lilac Grove, and its plant collection ranks among Europe's largest. The botanical garden holds immense environmental, scientific, and recreational value.

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