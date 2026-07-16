In Kharkiv region, a woman artificially destroyed a house to obtain a housing certificate

To create the appearance of housing destruction, a woman paid an acquaintance to dismantle the brick walls of the house, simulating the consequences of an enemy strike.

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Residents of the village of Petrivske in the Izium district of Kharkiv region have been suspected of fraud for illegally obtaining compensation under the state program "eRecovery." According to the investigation, the woman may have staged the destruction of her own house to receive funds for purchasing a new home.

According to the Kharkiv City Prosecutor's Office, in spring 2023 the woman decided to apply for compensation for the house in the village. At the same time, according to the investigation, the roof of the house was dismantled even before the full-scale invasion began, and the building itself was not damaged as a result of hostilities.

To create the appearance of a house destroyed by a Russian attack, the owner paid an acquaintance to dismantle the brick walls of the house. After that, she submitted an application for compensation.

During the inspection of the house by the commission reviewing compensation applications, the woman claimed that the house was allegedly destroyed by a Russian attack. Based on the information she provided, in October 2024 she was issued a housing certificate worth almost 800,000 UAH.

Subsequently, the woman used the received funds to purchase a two-room apartment in Balakliia, Izium district.

However, the results of comprehensive judicial construction-technical and explosive-technical examinations disproved the version of the house being destroyed as a result of hostilities.

The woman was notified of suspicion of fraud committed on a large scale under martial law (Part 4, Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, in Kyiv a 42-year-old native of Donetsk region was suspected of attempting to illegally obtain state compensation under the "eRecovery" program for a house that never belonged to him. The compensation amount was to exceed 2.6 million UAH, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the man obtained a technical passport for a private house in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, which is in the combat zone, from a private bureau, after which he applied to a state registrar in Kyiv region.

Based on the submitted documents, changes were made to the State Register of Property Rights, registering ownership of a house with an area of almost 98 sq. m in the suspect's name, although the property actually belongs to other people.