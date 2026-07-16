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For $6,800 they promised to "solve the issue" with the Military Medical Commission: organizers of the scheme to be tried in Donetsk region

20:39, 16 July 2026 69
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To implement the scheme, an X-ray technician produced falsified X-ray images of the spine and feet for conscripts, each of whom paid 5,000 UAH separately.
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Three residents of Sloviansk will be tried for organizing a scheme involving the illegal issuance of Military Medical Commission (MMC) documents. According to the investigation, for $6,800 they promised to "solve the issue" of passing the MMC and obtaining the necessary medical documents.

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As reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the scheme organizer was a private entrepreneur who involved an X-ray technician from a municipal medical institution and a nurse from the Military Medical Commission in the illegal activity. The technician found clients and produced falsified X-ray images, while the MMC nurse entered false information into medical records without the citizens actually undergoing medical examinations.

Investigators established that through an accomplice, the organizer found two conscripted men who wanted to obtain the necessary documents. During the meeting, he assured them that he had connections with officials of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center and the MMC and could "solve the issue." Initially, he demanded $3,000 from each, later increasing the amount to $7,000 for both men.

To implement the scheme, the X-ray technician produced falsified X-ray images of the spine and feet for the conscripts, each paying 5,000 UAH separately. After receiving copies of personal documents and examination results, the organizer handed them to the MMC nurse, who entered false data into the medical examination cards, although the men did not actually undergo medical examinations by doctors. Based on this information, they were issued the appropriate certificates, after which the organizer demanded the remaining agreed sum.

During the receipt of the last payment of $1,800, law enforcement detained the organizer. According to the investigation, he received a total of $6,800 from clients. After detention, the man tried to destroy the money by tearing the banknotes.

During a search of his residence, law enforcement seized nearly 500,000 UAH and over $64,000. The seized funds were frozen, and the assets were transferred to the management of ARMA.

All three accused will now stand trial. They are charged with illegal influence on decision-making by officials, forgery of documents, and other corruption offenses. The maximum penalty under the articles is up to eight years imprisonment.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the Sobornyi District Court of Dnipro city approved a plea agreement in a criminal case against a dermatologist-oncologist accused of using forged documents and evading military conscription during mobilization.

The accused, a dermatologist-oncologist, being aware of the martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine, intentionally, to evade conscription during mobilization, on January 6, 2025, submitted knowingly false medical documents to the Military Medical Commission — a specialist consultation conclusion (form-028/o) and an extract from the outpatient (inpatient) medical card (form-027/o), which contained false information about having HIV infection of clinical stage IV. Based on these documents, the Military Medical Commission on January 6, 2025, declared the accused unfit for military service due to health reasons and removed him from military registration, issuing a disease certificate No. 6/4/56.

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