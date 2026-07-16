Mandatory DSTUs Proposed to Be Made Free: Currently They Must Be Paid For

Mandatory rules should not be paid — the authors of the initiative propose to open free access to the relevant DSTUs.

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If the state requires citizens and businesses to comply with certain rules, then everyone should have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with them free of charge. However, today part of the national standards (DSTUs), the requirements of which are effectively mandatory, are available only for a fee. Because of this, enterprises, participants in public procurement, and citizens are forced to purchase documents to find out what requirements they must meet. This problem is proposed to be solved at the legislative level.

Initiative for Free Access to Mandatory DSTUs

A petition No. 41/010329-26ep has been registered on the Cabinet of Ministers website calling for free and open access to all national standards (DSTUs), the requirements of which are mandatory according to Ukrainian legislation or are referenced in regulatory legal acts.

The author of the appeal notes that the issue concerns ensuring legality and law enforcement, the realization of citizens' rights and freedoms, as well as preventing discrimination.

He reminds that according to Article 57 of the Constitution of Ukraine, everyone is guaranteed the right to know their rights and obligations. Laws and other regulatory legal acts that define the rights and obligations of citizens must be brought to the attention of the population in the manner prescribed by law.

Why the Problem with Access to Standards Arose

By order of SE "UkrNDNC" dated May 26, 2026, No. 118, 21 new national standards in the fields of machine safety, lifting cranes, loaders, and railway infrastructure were adopted and put into effect.

As the author notes, the requirements of these and other national standards are applied not only during product conformity confirmation, compliance with technical regulations, and regulatory legal acts. They are also often included by customers in tender documentation during public procurement conducted through the Prozorro electronic system.

Because of this, according to the author of the appeal, citizens, enterprises, and participants in public procurement are forced to pay just to familiarize themselves with the requirements they are obliged to comply with or confirm conformity to.

Why This Practice Is Considered Illegal

It is emphasized that such practice contradicts Article 57 of the Constitution of Ukraine and the principle of legal certainty.

Moreover, according to the author, it creates unjustified barriers to participation in public procurement and does not comply with the principles of openness, fair competition, and non-discrimination of participants.

What Changes Are Proposed

The Cabinet of Ministers is urged to:

develop and submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law to ensure free and open access to all national standards, the requirements of which are mandatory according to Ukrainian legislation or are referenced in regulatory legal acts;

until the relevant legislative changes are made, ensure open and free access to such national standards through official state electronic information resources;

take measures to prevent the establishment of mandatory requirements for citizens and business entities by referencing documents whose official text is paid and not available for free review.

Mandatory State Requirements Must Be Open to Everyone

In conclusion, the author notes that a rule-of-law state cannot impose on a person the obligation to comply with requirements they cannot familiarize themselves with free of charge.

"Mandatory state requirements must be open, official, and equally accessible to everyone," the petition states.

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