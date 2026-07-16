Rada Adjourns Until 18 August: Defence and Foreign Affairs Ministerial Appointments Postponed

The Verkhovna Rada has begun its parliamentary recess until August 18, without appointing new Ministers of Defence and Foreign Affairs.

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On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada held its final plenary session before the parliamentary recess. The next session is scheduled for August 18, according to deputies.

However, parliament did not appoint new Ministers of Defence or Foreign Affairs.

Until a new head is appointed, First Deputy Oleksiy Vyskub will serve as acting Minister of Defence.

The Verkhovna Rada has already approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, following a submission from newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi. Discussions regarding the appointment of new heads for the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are ongoing.

Earlier, the Rada dismissed Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defence and Andrii Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs. These decisions were made as part of the formation of the new government, with their dismissals stemming from their roles as members of the resigning Cabinet of Ministers.

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