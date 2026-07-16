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Pensioners may be refunded money for past months: who will receive recalculations

18:26, 16 July 2026 316
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After the recalculation is completed, the pensioner receives not only an increased pension but also compensation for the period when they were entitled to a higher payment.
Pensioners may be refunded money for past months: who will receive recalculations
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Some Ukrainian pensioners may receive not only an increased pension but also additional payments for the previous period. According to the Pension Fund of Ukraine, this concerns cases when the right to an increased payment arose earlier, but the recalculation was done later or the necessary documents were submitted late.

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In such situations, the Pension Fund of Ukraine may pay the difference between the pension actually received and the amount the person should have received after the recalculation. This most often applies to working pensioners. If after the pension was assigned the person officially worked and accumulated additional insurance experience, their payments are recalculated.

Such recalculation is carried out from April 1, but the actual increase may occur later. The reason is a delay in the transfer of information from employers, due to which the Pension Fund does not immediately receive data on insurance experience and earnings.

After the recalculation, the pensioner is paid not only the new pension amount but also funds for the period when they were already entitled to the increased payment.

Additional payments are also possible in cases when the pensioner after the pension assignment:

  • submitted documents on insurance experience that were not previously considered;
  • confirmed earnings that affect the pension amount;
  • proved the right to an allowance, supplement, or other payment that was not previously assigned.

In each specific case, the Pension Fund determines the date from which the right to increase the pension arose and pays the underpaid amounts.

Regarding the automatic recalculation of pensions for working pensioners — there is no need to apply with a statement. However, if it is necessary to additionally consider experience, earnings, or to formalize the right to a certain supplement, the pensioner must submit the relevant documents to the Pension Fund.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, certain categories of Ukrainians when applying for an old-age pension may receive a one-time financial aid equivalent to ten monthly pensions. Such payment is provided for employees of state and communal institutions under certain conditions.

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