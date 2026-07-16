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SBI Exposes Law Enforcement Officer Selling Ammunition and Weapons via Messenger

20:29, 16 July 2026 95
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After finding a buyer, the law enforcement officer arranged a meeting with him in Kramatorsk and sold the grenade launchers and ammunition for 30,000 Hryvnias.
SBI Exposes Law Enforcement Officer Selling Ammunition and Weapons via Messenger
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Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed a pre-trial investigation into a law enforcement officer suspected of the illegal sale of weapons and ammunition while performing combat missions in the Donetsk region.

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According to the SBI, with the assistance of the National Police leadership, the indictment against the police officer has been sent to court.

The investigation revealed that the law enforcement officer illegally obtained two anti-tank grenade launchers and ten cumulative anti-tank grenades with fuses. Subsequently, he advertised the weapons for sale in a messenger application.

The bureau noted that the man stored the weapons and ammunition in a rented garage. After finding a buyer, he arranged a meeting in Kramatorsk and sold the grenade launchers and ammunition for 30,000 hryvnias.

During the investigative actions, SBI officers seized the grenade launchers, grenades, and their powder charges.

The law enforcement officer is charged with the illegal acquisition, storage, and sale of firearms and ammunition under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This article carries a potential sentence of up to seven years of imprisonment.

As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, in the Vinnytsia region, a man was notified of suspicion for the illegal storage and sale of ammunition. A 41-year-old resident of the Tyvriv community is suspected of being involved in the sale of combat ammunition.

During February and March of this year, the suspect twice sold five ammunition items – industrially produced F-1 hand grenades, as well as foreign-made combat ammunition, for 10,000 hryvnias.

 

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