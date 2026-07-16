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Military Registration of Female Medics: Who Must Register for Military Service and When

21:57, 16 July 2026 160
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Women who have obtained medical or pharmaceutical education are subject to mandatory military registration.
Military Registration of Female Medics: Who Must Register for Military Service and When
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Updated rules for military registration now apply in Ukraine to women with medical or pharmaceutical education.

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The Lviv Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support (TCRC&SS) clarified that, upon graduation, educational institutions must submit information about their graduates to the territorial recruitment and social support centres within seven days. This data is then entered into the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Subject to Military Service, and Reservists, known as "Obereg".

Subsequently, the woman must report to the TCRC&SS within 60 days to undergo a military-medical commission.

If a diploma in medical or pharmaceutical education was obtained before 31 July 2025, military service registration must be completed independently by personally contacting the TCRC&SS.

Women with medical or pharmaceutical education are subject to mandatory military registration, whereas women with other specialities may register for military service voluntarily.

When commencing official employment, a military registration document must be provided, either in paper form or electronically via the "Reserve+" application.

Without such a document, an employer has no legal grounds to hire the individual. Non-compliance with these requirements is punishable by law with fines.

If an employee was hired before 18 May 2024, employers are advised to notify the TCRC&SS in an arbitrary form, without waiting for inspections.

Military registration at an enterprise involves:

  • Notification of changes in an employee's personal military registration data.

  • Maintenance of personal military registration lists.

  • Entry of necessary information into operational accounting records.

Being registered for military service does not automatically mean mobilisation. Women can only be called up for military service with their consent.

As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, the procedure for removing women from military registration is not currently automatic. If there are grounds to review the registration status, the issue is considered individually after an application is made to the territorial recruitment and social support centre.

 

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