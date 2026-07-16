Newly Appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi Held the First Cabinet Meeting

Serhiy Koretskyi held the first meeting of the new Cabinet of Ministers, during which the government defined the primary work priorities.

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Ukraine's newly appointed Prime Minister, Serhiy Koretskyi, has announced the first meeting of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

He stated that during the meeting, government officials outlined their primary work priorities.

"We are focused on fulfilling the tasks set by the President of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada. There is a lot of work ahead," the Prime Minister added.

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, following a submission by the recently appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi. Discussions are ongoing regarding the appointments of new heads for the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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