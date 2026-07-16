Eighty-Six Percent of Ukrainian Accountants Work for a Single Company; One Accountant from Zaporizhzhia Works with Twenty-Eight

Despite the common belief that one accountant simultaneously works with many businesses, research showed that 86% of accountants were listed in only one company.

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In Ukraine, 61,326 accountants were listed in the financial reports of enterprises in 2025. These accountants were responsible for submitting reports for 75,078 companies, averaging 1.2 companies per accountant. This figure has remained largely consistent for five consecutive years, according to data from an Opentatabot platform study.

Contrary to the common perception that accountants often work with numerous businesses simultaneously, the study revealed that 86% of accountants were listed with only one company. Another 14% worked with two to four enterprises, and a mere 279 accountants managed five or more companies concurrently. Furthermore, only 29 accountants nationwide served ten or more enterprises.

Last year, an accountant from the Zaporizhzhia region served the highest number of companies, managing 28 enterprises. Accountants from the Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions tied for second place, each serving 23 companies. Notably, all these specialists handled documentation for condominium associations. An accountant from Dnipropetrovsk secured third place, managing 22 municipal educational institutions.

The record for the highest number of submitted documents belongs to an accountant who collaborated with 10 companies and submitted 183 financial reports during the year. Opentatabot clarifies that a single enterprise may submit several quarterly, annual, and corrected reports throughout the year.

Analysts also observe a gradual decline in the number of companies that list accountants in their financial reports. In 2022, there were 80.7 thousand such enterprises, a figure that decreased to 75 thousand in 2025. Concurrently, the number of submitted annual forms also fell, from 126.9 thousand to 116.4 thousand.

Kyiv traditionally employs the largest number of accountants, with over 13 thousand. It is followed by the Dnipropetrovsk region (5.8 thousand), Lviv region (4.3 thousand), Kyiv region (4 thousand), and Odesa region (4 thousand).

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