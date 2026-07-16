In the Vinnytsia Region, a Patrol Officer Threatened Men with Mobilisation for Refusing to Pay for Bogus Stroke Certificates

According to the investigation, the patrol officer offered military conscripts to organize the production of medical documents about an alleged heart attack or stroke for 7 thousand US dollars.

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In the Vinnytsia region, a patrol officer has been exposed who, according to the investigation, offered military conscripts the organisation of fraudulent medical documents, such as those indicating a heart attack or stroke, for 7,000 US dollars. These documents could have been used to remove men from military registration.

As noted by the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), the law enforcement officer asserted that he had the necessary connections within medical institutions and among officials at the Territorial Recruitment and Social Protection Centres (TRSPC).

According to the investigation, the police officer threatened those who refused to pay with forced delivery to the TRSPC and mobilisation, citing his official capabilities.

Currently, DBR employees are investigating who else might have been involved in the scheme and whether the suspect actually had the ability to fulfil his promises.

On 13th July, the patrol officer was detained while receiving money from a client.

The police officer is suspected of receiving unlawful benefits for influencing the decision of a person authorised to perform state functions, combined with extortion (Part 3, Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of selecting a preventive measure and suspending him from office is being addressed.

The article's sanction provides for imprisonment of 3 to 8 years with confiscation of property.

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