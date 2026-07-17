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In the Lviv region, a man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping his underage niece.

00:00, 17 July 2026 70
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The Lviv Court of Appeal upheld the verdict against a 28-year-old man sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping his 13-year-old niece.
In the Lviv region, a man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping his underage niece.
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The Court of Appeal has upheld a 13-year prison sentence for a 28-year-old Lviv region man convicted of raping his 13-year-old niece.

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The man and his legal team had sought to overturn the verdict and secure a retrial, arguing for a lesser charge that carried a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment.

However, prosecutors successfully countered these arguments, demonstrating to the court that the initial charge was appropriate and the sentence handed down was both lawful and just.

The incident occurred in early June last year in a village in Yavoriv district. The man was visiting his sister and staying overnight at her home when, around 4 am, he entered the room where the child was sleeping and raped her.

After the assault, the terrified girl fled the house seeking help. Her attacker pursued her, but she managed to reach a summer kitchen, lock herself inside, and remain there until morning.

The victim's parents found her in the morning and immediately contacted emergency services and the police. Law enforcement quickly located and apprehended the assailant.

 

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