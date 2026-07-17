Payments for IDPs: Does a serviceman's income affect the assignment of family assistance

If a serviceman is on duty, he is not included in the IDP family composition when determining the right to continue receiving assistance.

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When assigning or extending housing assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs), the serviceman's monetary allowance is not taken into account in all cases.

According to the Procedure for providing housing assistance to internally displaced persons, the IDP family includes, regardless of the information available in the Unified Information Database on IDPs, in particular husband, wife, and children.

At the same time, the document provides exceptions. Citizens called up for military service during mobilization for a special period according to the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization," who are or were directly involved in activities ensuring national security and defense, repelling and deterring armed aggression of the Russian Federation, are not included in the authorized person's family. An exception is made for individuals and their family members who, according to the legislation, receive compensation for housing rent as internally displaced persons.

Thus, if a serviceman is on duty and directly participates in activities ensuring national security and defense (and is not undergoing treatment or rehabilitation), he is not included in the IDP family when determining the right to continue receiving assistance. In this case, his monetary allowance is not considered when calculating the average monthly total family income.

In other cases, the serviceman's monetary allowance is taken into account when calculating the average monthly family income in the amount remaining after withholding personal income tax (PIT). The procedure for providing assistance is defined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 332 dated March 20, 2022.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, families of internally displaced persons who received IDP status back in 2014 but did not relocate again after the start of the full-scale invasion may be denied child assistance.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 390 dated March 18, 2026, the renewal of housing payments for children who previously received assistance or lost the right to it is possible only if certain conditions are simultaneously met.

In particular, the family must have relocated or relocated again since January 1, 2022, from combat zones or territories temporarily occupied by Russia, or have housing that was destroyed or damaged to a state unfit for living. Additionally, the average monthly income per person must not exceed four subsistence minimums for incapacitated persons — 10,380 UAH in 2026.