Meter Verification: When It Is Conducted and How Not to Receive Excess Charges

Regular testing of household metering devices is not just a whim of utility workers, but a mandatory procedure.

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Ukrainians were reminded about the mandatory deadlines for the verification of household meters. The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection explained how often meters need to be checked, who pays for the work, and what consequences may arise if the procedure is not completed on time. Meter verification is necessary to ensure the accuracy of calculations for consumed services. If the consumer does not undergo the scheduled verification within the established deadlines, the meter readings may become invalid, and utility charges will be calculated based on the average readings of previous years.

According to the State Service, the verification deadlines depend on the type of device.

Electric meters must undergo mandatory verification once every 4 years. For gas meters, the terms vary depending on the accuracy class: class 1.0 devices are checked every 2 years, while class 1.5 devices are checked once every 8 years.

For consumers, the procedure is free of charge. All costs for the work are borne by the supplier company or the gas distribution network operator.

The list of works includes:

dismantling the meter;

transportation to the laboratory;

conducting diagnostics;

returning and installing the device;

re-sealing.

At the same time, consumers are advised to independently monitor the verification deadlines and check the information in the device's technical passport.

If the meter is at the laboratory, a temporary device from the company's reserve fund may be installed for the consumer.

If this is not possible, charges are calculated based on average consumption volumes for the corresponding period of the previous year — heating or summer season.

For new consumers who have used the services for less than six months, the calculation is based on the actual period of the device's operation.

After dismantling the meter, the network operator has two months to resolve the issue of its return or replacement.

If the device belongs to the supplier, the company must install a new working meter at its own expense.

If the meter is the property of the consumer and a malfunction is found after verification, it can be repaired free of charge and returned to the owner.

If repair is impossible, the supplier is obliged to install a similar type of device free of charge. This must be done within 15 working days, but the total period must not exceed two months from the moment the meter was removed.

It is also noted that if the verification deadline for a gas meter falls during the heating season, the procedure may be postponed. The work must be carried out within three months after the end of the heating season.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine together with the State Enterprise "National Information Systems" implemented the first stage of updating the Automated Enforcement Proceedings System (AEPS) in accordance with law No. 4833-IX, which provides for the digitalization of enforcement procedures and strengthening the protection of citizens' rights.