New rules for traveling to Poland: how the passenger inspection process of international trains has changed

Control will be carried out according to technological schemes for the passage of persons, vehicles, and cargo moving across the state border of Ukraine.

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In Ukraine, the procedure for border and customs control for passengers of international railway services traveling to Poland via Mostyska-2 station will be changed.

According to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 921 dated July 15, 2026, border and customs control of passengers is allowed to be carried out directly on trains, as well as during train stops at certain stations.

An experimental project applies to two directions:

Yahodyn — control will be conducted during train movement on the Kovel – Yahodyn – Kovel section;

Mostyska-2 — inspections will be carried out during train movement on the Lviv – Mostyska-2 – Lviv section.

Previously, the possibility of conducting such procedures during train movement was only valid for departure through Yahodyn station.

The resolution also stipulates that border and customs control may be conducted during the movement of passenger trains or during their stops at the stations Kovel, Mostyska-2, Lviv, and Yahodyn.

Control procedures will be carried out in accordance with technological schemes for the passage of persons, vehicles, and cargo across the state border of Ukraine.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, before planning an international trip, Ukrainians are advised to check not only the presence of a passport but also its validity period, the condition of the document, and the relevance of personal data. Different countries have different requirements, and failure to comply with them may be grounds for refusal of entry even if all other necessary documents are available. This was reminded by the Legal Support Department of the Dnipro City Council.

In most countries of the world, there is a general rule: at the time of entry, the foreign passport must remain valid for at least six more months. This requirement is intended to ensure the validity of the document throughout the stay abroad, including in case of unforeseen circumstances or forced extension of the trip. At the same time, even if a Ukrainian citizen is allowed to leave the country with a passport whose validity period is about to expire, the destination country may refuse entry due to its own migration rules.