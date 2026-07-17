  1. In Ukraine

New rules for traveling to Poland: how the passenger inspection process of international trains has changed

16:32, 17 July 2026 185
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Control will be carried out according to technological schemes for the passage of persons, vehicles, and cargo moving across the state border of Ukraine.
New rules for traveling to Poland: how the passenger inspection process of international trains has changed
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Ukraine, the procedure for border and customs control for passengers of international railway services traveling to Poland via Mostyska-2 station will be changed.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 921 dated July 15, 2026, border and customs control of passengers is allowed to be carried out directly on trains, as well as during train stops at certain stations.

An experimental project applies to two directions:

  • Yahodyn — control will be conducted during train movement on the Kovel – Yahodyn – Kovel section;
  • Mostyska-2 — inspections will be carried out during train movement on the Lviv – Mostyska-2 – Lviv section.

Previously, the possibility of conducting such procedures during train movement was only valid for departure through Yahodyn station.

The resolution also stipulates that border and customs control may be conducted during the movement of passenger trains or during their stops at the stations Kovel, Mostyska-2, Lviv, and Yahodyn.

Control procedures will be carried out in accordance with technological schemes for the passage of persons, vehicles, and cargo across the state border of Ukraine.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, before planning an international trip, Ukrainians are advised to check not only the presence of a passport but also its validity period, the condition of the document, and the relevance of personal data. Different countries have different requirements, and failure to comply with them may be grounds for refusal of entry even if all other necessary documents are available. This was reminded by the Legal Support Department of the Dnipro City Council.

In most countries of the world, there is a general rule: at the time of entry, the foreign passport must remain valid for at least six more months. This requirement is intended to ensure the validity of the document throughout the stay abroad, including in case of unforeseen circumstances or forced extension of the trip. At the same time, even if a Ukrainian citizen is allowed to leave the country with a passport whose validity period is about to expire, the destination country may refuse entry due to its own migration rules.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Judge Andriy Polishchuk artificially removed specific judges from case consideration through recusal decisions – High Council of Justice

Judge Andriy Polishchuk artificially removed specific judges from case consideration through recusal decisions – High Council of Justice

07:15, 17 July 2026 4k
If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

23:12, 16 July 2026 4k
Court explained why grounds for deferral do not mean exemption from mobilization

Court explained why grounds for deferral do not mean exemption from mobilization

17:14, 16 July 2026 3k
The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Cabinet: who joined the government

The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Cabinet: who joined the government

16:02, 16 July 2026 3k
Salary Increase Coefficients Introduced for Court Staff

Salary Increase Coefficients Introduced for Court Staff

17:14, 16 July 2026 3k
Does an adult son of a deceased serviceman have the right to payment without dependent status: what the court decided

Does an adult son of a deceased serviceman have the right to payment without dependent status: what the court decided

13:32, 16 July 2026 4k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Supreme Court Recognises Illegal Dismissal of Manager Who Fictitiously Employed a Worker: Dismissal Without Specifying the Offence Is Illegal

The dismissal order under paragraph 1 of part one of Article 41 of the Labor Code of Ukraine must contain a clearly formulated single gross violation of labor duties that served as the basis for terminating the employment relationship.

Candidates for children's mentors will be screened for domestic violence and ties to the enemy: new rules from July 16

The document defines who can become a mentor, which children and young people can receive such assistance, how candidate training, contract conclusion, and safety guarantees for all participants will be carried out.

From Experiment to Rule: The Cabinet of Ministers Launched “ePermit” on a Permanent Basis

The government officially secured the status of “ePermit,” transitioning it from an experimental project to permanent operation: the resolution introduces automatic licensing, integration with state registries, and an electronic mechanism for appealing officials' decisions.

Supreme Court: A child's perception of their surname is primarily shaped by the mother’s influence, not by peers' mockery

A child's desire to bear the mother's surname alone is not sufficient grounds for changing it unless it is proven to be in the child's best interests.

Square meters at the expense of neighbors: when the court will force to return common property, and when it will allow reconstruction

The Supreme Court confirmed that an apartment owner cannot increase its area at the expense of the attic without the consent of all co-owners of the building, and the state registration of such an expansion may be canceled.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]