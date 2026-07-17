Digital Fingerprints to Be Used for Searching Missing Persons

Key changes include the use of digital fingerprint templates, genomic information, and involvement of foreign experts.

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The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement recommended that the parliament adopt draft law No. 14095 in the second reading and in full, which aims to improve the mechanisms for searching for persons missing under special circumstances and identifying unidentified bodies (remains) during martial law.

The document provides amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code and other laws that will allow more effective use of genomic information, digital fingerprints, and the involvement of international experts in identification.

The Committee recommended the Rada to finally adopt draft law No. 14095

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement reviewed in the second reading the draft law "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and Other Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Optimization of the Processes of Searching for Missing Persons and Identifying Unidentified Bodies (Remains) During Martial Law."

The Committee, which is the main body processing this draft law, recommended the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the document in the second reading and in full as a law.

What new mechanisms does the draft law propose for searching missing persons

Recall that earlier the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 14095 as a basis.

The document aims to improve legal mechanisms for collecting biological material and processing human genomic information for its state registration. In particular, it proposes to legally regulate the possibility of involving relevant specialists from foreign countries or international organizations in these processes.

Additionally, the draft law provides permission to use templates of digitized fingerprints of a person’s hands. It is expected that this will increase the efficiency of searching for persons missing under special circumstances, as well as accelerate the identification of unidentified bodies (remains) of deceased or dead persons during martial law.

Which laws are proposed to be amended

The draft law proposes amendments to:

The Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine;

The Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Human Genomic Information";

The Law of Ukraine "On the Unified State Demographic Register and Documents Confirming Citizenship of Ukraine, Identity or Its Special Status."

Why is the involvement of foreign experts considered important

The Verkhovna Rada noted that the adoption of the draft law will improve national legislation regarding the legalization of processes involving specialists, including representatives of foreign countries who specialize in the field of identification of persons.

"The adoption of the draft law will improve national legislation regarding the legalization of processes involving specialists, including representatives of foreign countries specializing in the identification of persons, which, in turn, should ensure the promptness of processes for searching for persons missing under special circumstances," the parliament stated.

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