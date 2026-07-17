  1. Legislation
  2. / In Ukraine

Digital Fingerprints to Be Used for Searching Missing Persons

16:50, 17 July 2026 857
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Key changes include the use of digital fingerprint templates, genomic information, and involvement of foreign experts.
Digital Fingerprints to Be Used for Searching Missing Persons
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement recommended that the parliament adopt draft law No. 14095 in the second reading and in full, which aims to improve the mechanisms for searching for persons missing under special circumstances and identifying unidentified bodies (remains) during martial law.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The document provides amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code and other laws that will allow more effective use of genomic information, digital fingerprints, and the involvement of international experts in identification.

The Committee recommended the Rada to finally adopt draft law No. 14095

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement reviewed in the second reading the draft law "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and Other Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Optimization of the Processes of Searching for Missing Persons and Identifying Unidentified Bodies (Remains) During Martial Law."

The Committee, which is the main body processing this draft law, recommended the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the document in the second reading and in full as a law.

What new mechanisms does the draft law propose for searching missing persons

Recall that earlier the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 14095 as a basis.

The document aims to improve legal mechanisms for collecting biological material and processing human genomic information for its state registration. In particular, it proposes to legally regulate the possibility of involving relevant specialists from foreign countries or international organizations in these processes.

Additionally, the draft law provides permission to use templates of digitized fingerprints of a person’s hands. It is expected that this will increase the efficiency of searching for persons missing under special circumstances, as well as accelerate the identification of unidentified bodies (remains) of deceased or dead persons during martial law.

Which laws are proposed to be amended

The draft law proposes amendments to:

  • The Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine;
  • The Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Human Genomic Information";
  • The Law of Ukraine "On the Unified State Demographic Register and Documents Confirming Citizenship of Ukraine, Identity or Its Special Status."

Why is the involvement of foreign experts considered important

The Verkhovna Rada noted that the adoption of the draft law will improve national legislation regarding the legalization of processes involving specialists, including representatives of foreign countries who specialize in the field of identification of persons.

"The adoption of the draft law will improve national legislation regarding the legalization of processes involving specialists, including representatives of foreign countries specializing in the identification of persons, which, in turn, should ensure the promptness of processes for searching for persons missing under special circumstances," the parliament stated.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and Instagram Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Popular news

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 7k
Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

10:00, 18 July 2026 23k
The Supreme Court Expressed the Need for Documentary Confirmation of Legal Aid Expenses for Their Reimbursement.

The Supreme Court Expressed the Need for Documentary Confirmation of Legal Aid Expenses for Their Reimbursement.

13:27, 18 July 2026 6k
The Court Requires Counting Military Service and Education as Special Work Experience for Calculating Ten Pensions

The Court Requires Counting Military Service and Education as Special Work Experience for Calculating Ten Pensions

18:33, 18 July 2026 3k
Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

00:01, 18 July 2026 7k
In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

In Kyiv, the Court Sentenced a Fraudster Who Lived for Free in 68 Apartments in Three Months

18:04, 17 July 2026 10k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Martial Law Changed the Rules of Downsizing: The Supreme Court Confirmed the Employer's Right to Change Job Requirements

The Supreme Court confirmed that a newly created position is not required to be offered to an employee during downsizing if they do not meet the employer's established qualification requirements.

The ECHR Found the Trial of a Police Officer Unfair Due to Unexamined Arguments about Bribery Provocation

The judges did not clarify whether the applicant was incited to commit the crime, despite his raising such arguments at all stages of the proceedings.

Mobile Shelters at Stops and Eviction of Tenants from Shelters: in the 5th Year of the War, the Authorities Took up Civil Protection of the Population

New ultimatums from the Verkhovna Rada: 10 minutes to access a mobile shelter and 24 hours to evict businesses from rented shelters.

Notaries Will Check if the Principal is Aalive: The Ministry of Justice Changed the Procedure for Certifying Transactions

The new edition of the Procedure for performing notarial acts introduces a mandatory check by notaries regarding the death of the principal and the termination of the legal entity that issued the power of attorney.

Driver's Licences for 30 years Will no Longer be Issued: The Cabinet of Ministers Rewrote the Rules for All Drivers

The government has changed the validity period of driving licences: who will be issued licences for 2, 5, and 15 years, and what will happen to old documents.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]