An electronic military registration document has appeared in Army+ — it has the power of a paper one
An official electronic military registration document has appeared in the Army+ app.
It has the same legal force as a paper document and is generated automatically based on up-to-date data from state digital systems.
As noted by the Ministry of Defense, the electronic document can be used:
- at a military unit;
- at checkpoints and block posts;
- during interactions with Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TRSSC), the Military Law Enforcement Service (MLES), and the police;
- in government institutions and organizations.
The new feature will allow servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service to quickly confirm their military status using a smartphone.
The electronic military registration document will gradually become available to all users of the Army+ app.
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