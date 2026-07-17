An electronic military registration document has appeared in Army+ — it has the power of a paper one

The electronic document can be presented at military units, checkpoints, during interactions with Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, the Military Law Enforcement Service, the police, and in government institutions.

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An official electronic military registration document has appeared in the Army+ app.

It has the same legal force as a paper document and is generated automatically based on up-to-date data from state digital systems.

As noted by the Ministry of Defense, the electronic document can be used:

at a military unit;

at checkpoints and block posts;

during interactions with Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TRSSC), the Military Law Enforcement Service (MLES), and the police;

in government institutions and organizations.

The new feature will allow servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service to quickly confirm their military status using a smartphone.

The electronic military registration document will gradually become available to all users of the Army+ app.

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