Former Judge from Ivano-Frankivsk Region Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for $1200 Bribe to 'Close' Drunk Driving Case

The High Anti-Corruption Court announced the verdict for the former judge of Kolomyia District Court: 5 years imprisonment.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court announced the verdict for the former judge of Kolomyia District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk region. He was caught receiving an illegal benefit for making a decision to close an administrative proceeding regarding driving under the influence of alcohol.

Case details:

According to NABU, in July 2022, an administrative protocol under Part 1 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol) concerning a citizen held accountable was submitted to the judge for consideration.

During the case review, the judge, with the assistance of a lawyer, received $1200 USD in illegal benefits from the citizen for not holding him accountable for the administrative offense under Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The judge's actions were qualified under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

The court sentenced him to 5 years imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for 3 years and confiscation of half of his property.

The verdict will come into legal force thirty days after the announcement unless appealed.

Case No. 991/2510/23.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, Google News SUD.UA here, as well as our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page here and Instagram here to stay informed about the most important events.