From Experiment to Rule: The Cabinet of Ministers Launched “ePermit” on a Permanent Basis

The government officially secured the status of “ePermit,” transitioning it from an experimental project to permanent operation: the resolution introduces automatic licensing, integration with state registries, and an electronic mechanism for appealing officials' decisions.

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The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 960 “Some Issues of the Functioning of the Unified State Electronic System of Permitting Documents”. This document not only digitizes existing procedures but also changes the structure of interaction between the state and business entities.

The “ePermit” system becomes a single platform for the full cycle of service provision: from submitting an application through the Diia Portal to forming a permanent electronic licensing case. Experience from the pilot phase shows that digitizing occupational safety declarations alone has already saved businesses over 25 million hryvnias. Now this mechanism is being scaled nationwide.

Architecture of the “ePermit” system

According to the Regulation, “ePermit” is an information and communication system owned by the state represented by the Ministry of Economy, with the technical administrator being the SE “Digital”. The system provides not only application acceptance but also accumulation, processing, and protection of registry information. Its structure includes:

ePermit system portal (official address: e-license.gov.ua) for open access to registry data.

(official address: e-license.gov.ua) for open access to registry data. Electronic cabinet through which officials process documents.

through which officials process documents. Modules for registry management and complaint review. Use of the system and access to information for citizens and businesses is completely free of charge.

Automatic service provision and risk-oriented approach

One of the changes in Resolution No. 960 is the introduction of automatic administrative service provision depending on the risk level.

If, based on format-logical control, the system confirms the presence of all necessary data in state registries, the license or permit is issued automatically in real time without the involvement of an official.

If the information in the registries is missing or requires additional verification or special analysis, the application will be reviewed by an authorized official within the timeframes established by law.

This approach implements the principle of “Only Once”, according to which the state should not repeatedly require businesses to submit documents or information already contained in its information systems.

Integration with state registries via the “Trembita” system

The “ePermit” platform interacts with key state information resources through the electronic interaction system “Trembita.” Thanks to this, the data necessary for providing administrative services are checked automatically without additional involvement of the applicant.

Specifically, the system receives data from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations to confirm information about business entities; the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate to verify the presence of office or warehouse premises; and the Unified State Electronic Database on Education to confirm personnel qualifications.

Additionally, “ePermit” is integrated with the State Sanctions Register, enabling automatic restriction of services to persons subject to sanctions.

Areas covered by “ePermit”

The resolution provides for the provision of administrative services through the “ePermit” platform in several important areas.

In particular, in the field of occupational safety, the system will register declarations of compliance of material and technical base with legislative requirements.

In the tourism sector, the platform will ensure issuance, extension, re-registration, suspension, and cancellation of licenses for tour operator activities.

For veterinary practice, “ePermit” will cover the full licensing cycle of veterinary pharmacies and clinics.

Also, the system will provide licenses for activities related to the circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and precursors, including their cultivation, production, storage, transportation, and sale (except activities related to industrial hemp).

Moreover, the platform will be used in the field of currency regulation for issuing conclusions on extending the maximum terms of settlements for export-import operations.

Transparency and protection of rights: Complaint Module

For the first time at the resolution level, the functioning of the Complaint Review Registry is established. A license applicant who encounters inaction or illegal decisions by the licensing authority can submit a complaint through the Diia Portal directly to the Expert Appeal Board (EAB). The system automatically records every stage of complaint review, making the appeal process transparent and accountable to the public.

Transparency and protection of rights: Complaint Module

The introduction of the Complaint Review Registry Module within the new “ePermit” system is an important step toward ensuring transparency and protecting the rights of business entities in licensing.

The complaint module is defined as an integral component of the “ePermit” system, providing a full technological cycle for handling appeals from license applicants and licensees. Its main goal is to automate the processes of appealing decisions, actions, or inactions of licensing authorities before the Expert Appeal Board on Licensing Issues (EAB).

This tool allows moving away from paperwork, ensuring digital recording of every stage of the appeal process.

Thanks to integration with the Diia Portal, business entities gain the following capabilities:

Remote complaint submission: creating and sending complaints electronically directly through a personal cabinet.

creating and sending complaints electronically directly through a personal cabinet. Automatic registration: when submitted through the system, information about the complainant and the essence of the appeal are automatically entered into the registry at the moment of submission. Each document is assigned a unique immutable registry number .

when submitted through the system, information about the complainant and the essence of the appeal are automatically entered into the registry at the moment of submission. Each document is assigned a unique immutable . Status monitoring: the complainant can track the status of their case in real time (acceptance for review, suspension, scheduling of hearings, etc.).

the complainant can track the status of their case in real time (acceptance for review, suspension, scheduling of hearings, etc.). Receiving results: administrative acts and EAB decisions based on the review are available for viewing and downloading via the Diia Portal.

Individuals and legal entities have the right to free access to the complaint review registry information through the official portal e-license.gov.ua (except for information with restricted access).

The Ministry of Economy ensures the publication of registry information in the format of open data, allowing the public and analysts to monitor the activities of licensing authorities.

Every action in the system is recorded using a qualified electronic timestamp, preventing manipulation with review deadlines.

The complaint module in the “ePermit” system aims to transform the appeal process from a closed bureaucratic mechanism into a transparent service. This minimizes corruption risks, as every official’s step is documented and available for verification, and businesses receive a reliable digital tool to protect their rights.

Business activity under martial law: how the rules for business have changed

The introduction of martial law has significantly changed the state’s approach to regulating business activities. Instead of lengthy procedures for obtaining licenses and permits, the government has focused on maximizing simplification of business access to work, while gradually transferring all administrative procedures to digital format.

One of the main anti-crisis government decisions in 2022 was the introduction of the declarative principle of conducting business activities. It allowed enterprises and individual entrepreneurs to start certain types of activities without prior obtaining licenses, permits, or other permitting documents.

To start work, a business entity only needs to submit a declaration free of charge to the relevant licensing authority. This mechanism helped minimize bureaucratic procedures during the war and ensured continuity of economic activity even in regions where state bodies operated with restrictions.

At the same time, the declarative principle is not universal. It does not apply to several areas associated with increased risks to state security, life and health of people, or financial stability. In particular, exceptions concern the use of nuclear energy, management of hazardous waste, banking activities, organization of gambling, production of medicines, arms trade, and other activities defined in the annex to Resolution No. 314.

The declaration must contain complete information about the business entity, its location, actual place of activity, and indication of the permitting document temporarily replaced by the declaration.

Digitization of the permitting system through “ePermit”

The next stage of the reform was the digitization of permitting procedures. Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 960, adopted on July 15, 2026, transferred the experimental “ePermit” project to the status of a permanent state information system.

Declarations can be submitted electronically via the Diia portal or mobile app for individual entrepreneurs, as well as in paper form through administrative service centers. In case of paper submission, the information is also entered into the unified digital system.

Special conditions for certain areas of activity

Martial law legislation provides special rules for certain categories of business entities and strategically important sectors.

In particular, non-residents operating through permanent establishments in Ukraine can perform construction of medium and significant consequence class objects (CC2 and CC3) based on a declaration without obtaining a construction license.

Separate rules are established for the special use of aquatic biological resources. In this area, the declarative mechanism has a limited validity period of one month, after which the business entity must obtain a full permit.

A simplified procedure also applies to defense industry enterprises producing ammunition, explosives, or other military products. It can be used by enterprises included in the relevant state registers of defense contract performers.

How long “martial law” declarations are valid

Legislation defines clear rules for transitioning from the simplified regime to the standard licensing system after martial law ends.

Submitted declarations and automatically extended permits will remain valid until the end of the calendar year in which martial law is terminated or canceled, but not less than three months after its end.

During this transition period, business entities must apply for regular licenses or permits. The law guarantees continuity of activity: if an application for a permanent license is submitted before the declaration’s validity expires, the enterprise may continue to operate until the licensing authority makes a final decision.

Implementation prospects

According to the Ministry of Economy’s schedule, full implementation of the state digital system “ePermit” should be completed within 12 months. After integrating all planned administrative services, the platform will become the single point of interaction between business and the state in licensing and permitting procedures.

It is expected that large-scale digitization will not only reduce the time for obtaining licenses and permits but also minimize human factors, reduce administrative burdens on entrepreneurs, and increase transparency of permitting authorities. Automatic information exchange between state registries will enable the principle of “data submitted once,” where necessary information is verified without additional involvement of the applicant.

Upon full project implementation, Ukraine can significantly strengthen its position among European countries in digital governance. For business, this will mean faster access to administrative services, reduced time and cost, and a transition from paper procedures to digital interaction with the state.

According to the annex to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution dated July 15, 2026, No. 960, changes are made to the following regulatory legal acts:

Procedure for issuing permits for performing high-risk work and for operating high-risk machines and mechanisms (approved by resolution dated 26.10.2011 No. 1107). Licensing conditions for conducting business in veterinary practice (approved by resolution dated 04.11.2015 No. 896). Licensing conditions for conducting tour operator activities (approved by resolution dated 11.11.2015 No. 991). Licensing conditions for activities related to cultivation of plants and circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and precursors (approved by resolution dated 06.04.2016 No. 282). Procedure for issuing conclusions on extending maximum settlement terms for certain export and import operations (approved by resolution dated 13.02.2019 No. 104). Procedure for forming and maintaining the licensing registry (approved by resolution dated 26.08.2020 No. 755). Procedure for maintaining the Complaint Review Registry for license applicants and licensees on decisions or actions of licensing authorities (approved by resolution dated 30.09.2020 No. 907). Resolution dated March 18, 2022 No. 314 “Some Issues of Ensuring Business Activity under Martial Law.” Procedure for maintaining the Unified Tourist Registry (approved by resolution dated 28.06.2024 No. 754).

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