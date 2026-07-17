The new government will operate on the principle of personal responsibility of each minister — Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Each minister and head of a central government body will be responsible for fulfilling the defined priority tasks.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the newly appointed Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, during which they discussed the immediate steps of the new government, preparation of the government program, cooperation with international partners, and measures for the upcoming heating season.

As the Head of State reported, after the first meeting of the new Cabinet, the parties identified the nearest priorities of the government’s work and coordination with Ukraine’s partners to fulfill the agreements reached regarding state support.

According to Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister has already begun preparing the government program, which will be presented to the public and the Verkhovna Rada.

The President noted that the new government will operate on the principle of maximally pragmatic management, which implies the personal responsibility of each minister and head of a central executive authority for fulfilling the defined priority tasks.

Special attention during the meeting was given to personnel issues. In particular, Zelenskyy reported that he discussed with the Prime Minister the appointment of acting ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Ukraine.

One of the key issues was the state's preparation for the heating season. The President reported that the independent supervisory board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" appointed Serhii Fedorenko as the head of the company for a specified period.

According to Zelenskyy, Fedorenko worked together with Serhii Koretskyi on the reform of PJSC "Ukrnafta." The President noted that the cleansing of internal processes from oligarchic influence allowed the company to become one of the most profitable state companies.

The meeting also discussed the restoration of energy infrastructure after Russian attacks. The President reported that on July 17, Russian forces again struck "Naftogaz" facilities, causing significant damage.

"We discussed with the Prime Minister what steps are needed under such conditions, and it is important that despite constant Russian attacks, we implement everything agreed upon to prepare for winter," Zelenskyy said.

Recall that the Verkhovna Rada, upon the submission of the newly appointed Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, has already approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the issue of appointing new heads of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is still under discussion.

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