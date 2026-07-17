Remote Military Medical Commission for Servicemen Abroad and Deferral up to Three Years after Contract: What Guarantees Are Being Prepared for Servicemen

After discharge from service, contract servicemen may receive additional guarantees, and wounded servicemen — longer payments during treatment.

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In Ukraine, it is proposed to expand social guarantees for servicemen and veterans. Draft law No. 15405 provides for changes concerning the payment of monetary allowance to wounded servicemen, new rules for deferral from mobilization after contract completion, and additional guarantees for those who have performed combat missions for a long time.

The need for legislative changes is caused by the prolonged martial law and the need to strengthen social protection for servicemen. In particular, some servicemen undergo treatment or rehabilitation for more than 12 months after wounds, injuries, concussions, or disabilities — both in Ukraine and abroad. At the same time, current legislation does not fully take into account such cases when recovery objectively lasts longer than a year. Because of this, servicemen who remain in service and continue treatment may lose the proper level of monetary allowance.

Additionally, the authors note that the Cabinet of Ministers has already adopted Resolution No. 768 dated June 12, 2026, which provides for the introduction of additional motivational mechanisms for certain categories of servicemen and police officers. However, without making appropriate changes to the legislation, the implementation of such guarantees may be complicated in practice.

What is proposed to change

The draft law proposes amendments to Article 10-1 of the Law of Ukraine "On Social and Legal Protection of Servicemen and Their Families."

In particular, it is envisaged that a serviceman, based on the conclusion of the military medical commission, will continue to be granted leave for treatment due to illness or after wounds, concussions, injuries, or disabilities with retention of monetary and material allowance. If treatment lasts more than 12 months, it is proposed to maintain the payment of monetary allowance until the person is discharged from military service. The procedure for conducting the examination by the military medical commission is also clarified, including the possibility of a remote examination of servicemen undergoing treatment abroad who cannot personally attend the commission due to their health condition.

The conclusion of the military medical commission regarding the need for prolonged treatment will be the basis for extending the serviceman's stay on treatment or appropriate leave with retention of monetary and material allowance for the period determined by the commission.

It is also proposed to amend the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization." In particular, it is proposed to grant certain categories of persons discharged from military service under contract the right to deferment from conscription until reaching 25 years of age. Until this age, they can be conscripted only with their consent, and after reaching it — they will be subject to mobilization on general grounds.

Also, for those liable for military service who served under contract and were discharged, it is proposed to establish the following deferral periods from conscription during mobilization:

18 months — for persons who signed a contract in 2024 or later;

24 months — for persons who signed a contract or switched to contract service after conscription in 2022–2023;

36 months — for persons who participated in the anti-terrorist operation, measures to ensure national security and defense, repelling and deterring armed aggression of the Russian Federation, and also signed a contract during martial law regardless of its duration.

In addition to the main deferral period, the draft law proposes to grant an additional deferral — one month for every 30 days of direct participation in measures to ensure the defense of Ukraine.

At the same time, it is noted that the implementation of the draft law will not require additional expenditures from the state budget beyond the current budget programs, including those providing monetary allowance to servicemen requiring prolonged treatment.

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