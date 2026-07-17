Sandra Oudkirk Became the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States in Ukraine

The diplomat has already started working at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.

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Sandra Oudkirk has commenced her role as Chargé d'Affaires of the United States in Ukraine. She began her tenure at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv on July 8, 2026, as stated by the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

Sandra Oudkirk boasts over 30 years of experience in diplomatic service, having represented the interests of the United States in various roles with increasing authority.

Since 2024, Oudkirk has been employed at the U.S. Department of Defense. Initially, she served as the Deputy Director of the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, and later as the Civilian Deputy and Foreign Policy Advisor at the U.S. European Command.

Between 2021 and 2024, the diplomat led the American Institute in Taiwan.

While based in Washington, she occupied positions in units of the U.S. Department of State responsible for East Asia and the Pacific region, energy resources, economic and business affairs. Her areas of focus included strategic competition among major states, energy security, countering threat financing, and implementing economic sanctions. She also fulfilled the role of Senior Duty Officer at the U.S. Department of State Operations Center.

Throughout her diplomatic career, Sandra Oudkirk has served in Taipei, Dublin, Ankara, Kingston, Istanbul, and Beijing.

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