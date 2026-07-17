Yevhen Khmara officially left the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) after transferring to the Ministry of Defence.

Yevhen Khmara ceased performing the duties of the head of the SBU and left the position of head of the Special Operations Center "A".

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on personnel changes regarding Yevhen Khmara, who was recently appointed as acting Minister of Defence by the government.

According to decree No. 619/2026, the Head of State relieved Yevhen Khmara from the temporary performance of the duties of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

By another decree — No. 620/2026 — the President dismissed YevhenKhmara from the position of head of the Special Operations Centre "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine.

As reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", earlier the Cabinet of Ministers, with the consent of the President, appointed Yevhen Khmara as acting Minister of Defence of Ukraine. According to Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, the personnel decisions are aimed at ensuring continuity in the defence sector.

Before being appointed head of the defence department, Yevhen Khmara held the position of head of the Special Operations Centre "A" of the SBU and temporarily performed the duties of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Due to his transition to the new position, the President terminated his performance of these powers by separate decrees.

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