Guaranteed Minimum for Military Personnel: How Much Fighters Will Receive in the Rear, During Treatment, and on Leave

During the war, a serviceman, even in a non-combat position, may be involved in performing combat (special) tasks.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has clarified the procedure for paying an additional reward of 10,000 hryvnias, which is introduced as part of the transformation of the Defence Forces of Ukraine. Payments will begin in July 2026 for June.

The department noted that the additional reward is not tied to the official salary or seniority allowance. Its main goal is to ensure that servicemen receive at least 30,000 hryvnias per month while performing military service duties, even outside combat zones.

The 10,000 hryvnias supplement is intended for military personnel who do not participate in combat operations and do not perform tasks at command posts. It will be paid proportionally to the time of performing military service duties to those who do not receive other additional rewards of 30,000, 50,000, or 100,000 hryvnias.

As explained by the Ministry of Defence, for example, an auto mechanic in a rear workshop from July 2026 will receive no less than 30,000 hryvnias: a base salary of 20,000 hryvnias and an additional reward of 10,000 hryvnias provided the military service duties are performed throughout the month.

At the same time, during the war, a serviceman, even in a non-combat position, may be involved in performing combat or special tasks. In such cases, other additional rewards of 30,000, 50,000, or 100,000 hryvnias will be paid in addition to the base salary, and the 10,000 hryvnias supplement will not be accrued.

Payments during leave

The Ministry of Defence separately clarified the payment procedure during leave. The additional reward of 10,000 hryvnias is not accrued for this period. During leave, only the base salary is retained for servicemen.

This rule applies during the main annual leave lasting at least 30 days, leave for family circumstances up to 10 days (excluding travel time within Ukraine), additional leave for combatants and persons with disabilities due to the war lasting 14 days, leave after release from captivity for 90 days, as well as leave for treatment for a period determined by the military medical commission.

If a serviceman was on leave for part of the month, the 10,000 hryvnias supplement is paid only for the actual days of performing military service duties. For the leave period, only the base salary is accrued.

Payments during treatment

The Ministry of Defence also reported that according to order No. 232 dated June 29, 2026, the additional reward of 10,000 hryvnias is paid to all servicemen who are not entitled to another larger additional reward. The treatment period is not included in the list of cases when such payment is not made.

Thus, during treatment due to illness or injury, servicemen receive the base salary and an additional reward of 10,000 hryvnias if the injury is not related to the defence of the Fatherland. After four months of continuous treatment, payments continue only by decision of the military medical commission, which issues an order from the commander of the military unit.

If a serviceman is undergoing treatment due to an injury related to the defence of the Fatherland, confirmed by a form 5 certificate, he is paid an additional reward of 100,000 hryvnias per month along with the base salary.

The 100,000 hryvnias supplement is accrued during inpatient treatment, including abroad, as well as after discharge from the hospital if the serviceman was sent on leave for treatment due to a severe injury. This reason must be indicated in the conclusion of the military medical commission. If the injury is not severe, the 100,000 hryvnias payment during such leave is not made.

As previously reported by "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", receiving additional combat rewards is possible only if there are legal grounds. If payments were accrued or received without the right to them, this may lead not only to the obligation to return the funds but also to criminal liability.