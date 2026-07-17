In Ukraine, It Is Now Allowed to Confirm Identity in Banks Through Another Person.

Now, during client identity confirmation, the original document can be presented by an accompanying or trusted person.

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New rules for the identification and verification of bank clients have come into force in Ukraine. The National Bank of Ukraine has expanded the list of ways to confirm identity to make banking services more accessible to people who, due to health conditions or other circumstances, cannot independently complete all procedures.

According to the NBU, the new rules have been effective since 17th July 2026. They provide additional options during the identification of individuals.

In particular, if a client is physically unable to present documents themselves, the original document can be shown by an accompanying or trusted person. This can also be done by a bank employee conducting the verification procedure.

Additionally, the NBU allowed confirming the client's consent to photo capture via audio or video recording in cases where the person cannot provide a handwritten or electronic signature.

The updates also concern financial inclusion banks. They are now permitted to engage commercial agents to establish the beneficiary of a financial transaction, as well as to conduct identification and verification of clients in accordance with legal requirements.

The National Bank noted that the updated rules take into account clients' needs and will promote the development of financial inclusion in Ukraine.

As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, Ukraine may strengthen the protection of bank clients who have become victims of fraudulent withdrawals from cards and accounts. A bill has been registered in parliament proposing to obligate banks to immediately return money in cases of unauthorised transactions if the client promptly reports the fraud.

The document also stipulates that the bank must prove the client's guilt in the leakage of payment data, not vice versa. The bill's initiators explain that due to the spread of banking fraud and online theft of funds, it is necessary to clearly enshrine the rights of financial service consumers at the legislative level.

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