Heat and Dehydration: Which Drinks to Consume and Which to Avoid

In the summer heat, choosing the right drinks helps preventing dehydration and supports the normal functioning of the body, while some popular beverages can, on the contrary, increase fluid loss and worsen well-being.

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In hot weather, the body loses more fluid through sweating, so maintaining water balance becomes especially important. Lack of fluid can lead to dehydration, which manifests as thirst, weakness, dizziness, headache, and decreased performance. That is why it is important to carefully choose drinks in summer.

Which drinks best quench thirst

The best choice remains plain drinking water. It quickly restores fluid loss, contains no sugar or extra calories. If a person is actively engaged in sports or spends a long time in the heat, drinks that help replenish electrolyte stores can be useful.

Also good for quenching thirst are:

plain or lightly mineralized water;

unsweetened green or herbal tea;

water with slices of lemon, mint, or cucumber without added sugar;

natural fruit drinks and compotes without added sugar;

fermented milk drinks, including kefir or ayran.

Experts recommend drinking small portions throughout the day, not waiting for strong thirst to appear, as it may already indicate an initial fluid deficit.

Which drinks can contribute to dehydration

Some popular drinks not only fail to compensate for fluid loss but can also increase dehydration or create additional strain on the body.

These include:

alcoholic beverages;

sweet carbonated drinks;

energy drinks;

drinks with a large amount of sugar;

excessive amounts of strong coffee or black tea.

Alcohol has a diuretic effect and promotes fluid loss. Sweet carbonated drinks and energy drinks contain a significant amount of sugar, which does not help effectively quench thirst. In addition, a large amount of caffeine can negatively affect the well-being of people with cardiovascular diseases and increased sensitivity to stimulants.

How to avoid dehydration in summer

During heat, adults are advised to regularly drink water, carry a bottle of drinking water with them, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day, and increase the intake of vegetables and fruits with high water content, such as watermelon, melon, cucumbers, or tomatoes.

Special attention to water balance should be given to children, the elderly, pregnant women, as well as those who work or engage in physical activity outdoors. If signs of severe dehydration appear, including sudden weakness, confusion, or loss of consciousness, medical help should be sought immediately.

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