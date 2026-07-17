In Poltava, a Police Officer Broke a Man's Arm and Beat Him to Deliver Him to the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center – SBI

The man asked law enforcement officers to act according to the law and properly document his detention, but instead his arm was broken.

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Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the National Police leadership, have informed a police officer from Poltava of suspicion. The officer is suspected of exceeding his official powers while delivering a man to the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center.

The incident, as reported by the SBI, took place in October 2025. As per the investigation, the man was sitting in his parked car when police officers, accompanied by representatives of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, approached him. After checking his documents, he was notified that he was wanted for evading mobilization and was required to report to the Territorial Recruitment Center.

Reportedly, the man declined to comply and requested law enforcement officers to follow legal procedures and accurately document his detention. However, according to the investigation, physical force was inappropriately used against him: his arms were twisted, he was subjected to physical assault, and forcibly placed into a service vehicle.

Subsequently, the man was transported to the Territorial Recruitment Center, where he remained for approximately a day.

A forensic medical examination documented several bodily injuries on the victim, including a fracture of the head of the left radius bone.

The police officer responsible for the man's injuries has been formally notified of suspicion of abuse of power and official authority by a law enforcement officer accompanied by violence (Part 2, Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), which carries a penalty of up to 8 years of imprisonment.

Currently, a preventive measure of detention with the option of bail has been imposed on the officer.

Investigations into the actions of other individuals present during the incident are ongoing.

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