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The First Head of the OUN Yevhen Konovalets Will Be Reburied at the NVMC: Cabinet Decision

22:18, 17 July 2026 134
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The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to rebury the remains of the first leader of the OUN, Yevhen Konovalets, currently located in the Netherlands, in Ukraine.
The First Head of the OUN Yevhen Konovalets Will Be Reburied at the NVMC: Cabinet Decision
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The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to rebury the remains of Yevhen Konovalets — a prominent fighter for Ukraine's independence in the 20th century, a statesman, military and political figure, colonel of the Army of the Ukrainian People's Republic, and the first head of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists.

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According to order No. 703-r dated 15th July 2026, the remains of Yevhen Konovalets will be reburied on the territory of the National Military Memorial Cemetery. At the same time, the government approved a plan of measures for organising the reburial.

The plan provides that the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, and the state institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" will ensure the organisation and conduct of the reburial.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked with cooperating with the competent authorities of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to obtain permits for the exhumation of Yevhen Konovalets' remains, as well as organising their transportation across the state border of Ukraine in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine and the Netherlands. In addition, Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad will hold events to honour Konovalets' memory.

After obtaining the necessary permits, the MFA will ensure the transportation of the remains from the Netherlands to the state border of Ukraine.

The government also provided for holding ceremonial events during the repatriation of the remains, including during the crossing of the state border and their transportation across the territory of Ukraine. Representatives of central executive authorities, local self-government bodies, servicemen, and the public are planned to be involved in the events.

Separate memorial events honouring Yevhen Konovalets' memory will be organised in Kyiv.

The reburial will take place on the territory of the National Military Memorial Cemetery with military honours in accordance with the Charter of the Garrison and Guard Services of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

 

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