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In Khmelnytskyi region, a man forged a contract and received nearly 200 thousand UAH compensation for a 'municipal nanny'

22:54, 17 July 2026 138
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According to the investigation, the documents stated that from January 2023 to September 2025, childcare services were provided monthly amounting to 165 hours per month.
In Khmelnytskyi region, a man forged a contract and received nearly 200 thousand UAH compensation for a 'municipal nanny'
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In the Khmelnytskyi region, the court found a resident of Kamianets-Podilskyi district guilty of illegally obtaining nearly 200,000 UAH of budget funds intended to compensate childcare expenses.

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According to the court's report, the man forged a contract for childcare services for a child under three years old and also submitted false information in the completion reports about the services provided.

The investigation revealed that documents stated childcare services were provided monthly from January 2023 to September 2025, totalling 165 hours per month. These falsified documents were then submitted to social protection authorities to claim state compensation.

As a result, the man received a total amount of 196,137.90 UAH.

During the pre-trial investigation, the accused fully reimbursed the damages caused to the state and unreservedly admitted his guilt. Consequently, the prosecutor reached a plea agreement with him.

On July 13, 2026, the court approved the agreement by a verdict. The man was sentenced to 3 years' imprisonment with a probation period of 2 years, as agreed by the parties.

 

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