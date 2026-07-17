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Magnetic Storms in July 2026: The Last Days of the Month Will Bring a Stronger Geomagnetic Impact

23:12, 17 July 2026 145
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Magnetic storms in July 2026 may affect the well-being of weather-sensitive people, with the strongest geomagnetic disturbances expected in the last days of the month according to forecasts.
Magnetic Storms in July 2026: The Last Days of the Month Will Bring a Stronger Geomagnetic Impact
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Magnetic storms can affect not only people sensitive to weather but also those who typically do not complain about their health. During heightened geomagnetic activity, symptoms such as headaches, fluctuations in blood pressure, insomnia, increased irritability, fatigue, and a general decline in well-being may occur.

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Preliminary forecasts suggest that solar activity will remain low in July, but an increase in geomagnetic disturbances is expected towards the end of the month.

The planned timetable of magnetic storms for July is as follows:

  • July 17 and 18 — moderate storm with a possibility of intensification;

  • July 20–22 — calm geomagnetic conditions;

  • July 24–26 — moderate magnetic storm;

  • July 29 and 31 — strong magnetic storms, potentially the most powerful of the month.

To better manage periods of heightened solar activity, experts recommend maintaining a regular sleep routine, staying well-hydrated, reducing coffee and alcohol intake, spending more time outdoors, and avoiding excessive physical or mental strain. If there is a significant deterioration in well-being or the onset of pronounced symptoms during a magnetic storm, it is advisable to seek advice from a doctor.

 

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