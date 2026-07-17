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The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Allows Mobilization Deferments to Be Renewed Without the Risk of Mobilization

13:08, 17 July 2026 456
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Mobilization deferments can now be renewed without losing the holder's current deferment status.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Allows Mobilization Deferments to Be Renewed Without the Risk of Mobilization
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The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved changes to the procedure for issuing and reissuing deferments from conscription during mobilization. From now on, those liable for military service who already have a valid deferment will be able to reissue it if another lawful ground arises without losing their current status during the application review period. 

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A deferment can be reissued if another ground arises as provided by Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization." In particular, this applies to situations where a person had a deferment due to education but later became entitled to it due to the birth of a third child, caring for a relative, or other grounds defined by law.

The government has determined that during the review of the application, the current deferment remains valid if it is not subject to cancellation. If the commission makes a positive decision, the previous deferment will be canceled only after new information is entered into the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Those Liable for Military Service, and Reservists "Oberih." In case of refusal, the current deferment will remain in effect until the established term expires.

The changes also provide for the possibility of submitting an application for granting or reissuing a deferment through the Administrative Services Centers (ASC) using the Diia Portal tools. At the same time, the system will automatically check whether the person is registered for military service and whether there is a valid deferment.

The application process will be stopped if the person liable for military service is not registered or already has a valid deferment. Exceptions are cases of reissuing the deferment or if less than 30 days remain until the deferment expires.

The commission will consider applications within seven working days from the date of their registration. If it is necessary to send requests to state authorities, the review period will not exceed 15 working days.

Before the commission's decision, applicants will not be sent for a medical examination by the military medical commission. In case of a positive decision, information about granting or reissuing the deferment will be entered into the "Oberih" register within one calendar day.

Separately, the Cabinet of Ministers clarified the procedure for issuing deferments for reserved workers, civil servants, and certain officials, as well as the procedure for entering the relevant information into the "Oberih" register.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, services related to confirming disability data through state information systems have become available again in the Reserve+ application. 

In addition, operators of territorial recruitment and social support centers have regained the ability to verify relevant information through state registers. The Ministry of Defense explained that the temporary suspension of these services was necessary to prevent errors during application processing. The cause was incorrect responses from social sector registers, which could affect the accuracy of information processing.

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