Mykhailo Pulyk Elected Head of Rozhniativ District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk Region

Judge Mykhailo Pulyk was elected head of the Rozhniativ District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk Region as a result of a secret ballot.

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Judge Mykhailo Pulyk was elected head of the Rozhniativ District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk Region. The corresponding decision was made during a judges' meeting, where the issue of electing the court leader was considered by secret ballot.

According to the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges," the head of a local court is elected by a judges' assembly by secret ballot with a majority vote for a term of three years.

Recall that the head was elected of the Rakhiv District Court of Zakarpattia Region.

Also, the head was elected of the Rozhniativ District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk Region.

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