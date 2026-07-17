The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the head of the National Police, deputy ministers, and the Head of the Prime Minister's Office

In addition to personnel decisions, the government recognized as invalid two previous orders on the temporary performance of ministers' duties.

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At the meeting on July 16, the Cabinet of Ministers made a number of personnel decisions, dismissing the head of the National Police, two deputy ministers, the head of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance, and the Head of the Prime Minister's Office.

In particular, the government dismissed Ivan Vyhivskyi from the position of Head of the National Police of Ukraine. This decision was made based on his resignation letter (Order dated July 16, 2026, No. 712-r).

The Cabinet of Ministers also dismissed:

Taras Vysotskyi from the position of Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine due to his transition to another job (Order dated July 16, 2026, No. 710-r);

Oksana Ferchuk from the position of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization due to her transition to another job (Order dated July 16, 2026, No. 711-r);

Andrii Butenko from the position of Head of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance due to his transition to another job (Order dated July 16, 2026, No. 713-r);

Hanna Ivanchenko from the position of Head of the Prime Minister's Office (Order dated July 16, 2026, No. 716-r).

In addition to personnel decisions, the government recognized as invalid two previous orders on the temporary performance of ministers' duties.

Specifically, the order dated November 19, 2025, No. 1268, on the temporary assignment of the duties of Minister of Justice of Ukraine to Ludmyla Suhak was canceled, as well as the order dated May 15, 2026, No. 458, on the temporary performance of the duties of Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine by Oleksandr Bornyakov.

Recall that the Verkhovna Rada approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers: who joined the government.

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