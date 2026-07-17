Escaped from military units and traded grenades: court sentenced two men from Chernihiv region

The suspects were two residents of Pryluky in the Chernihiv region, who after unauthorized leaving of military units took combat grenades with them.

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In the Chernihiv region, the court sentenced two men to 5 years and 2 months imprisonment for organizing the illegal sale of combat grenades. Evidence in the case was collected by the SBU and the National Police.

According to the SBU, two men, after unauthorized leaving of military units, took combat grenades with them. Later, they decided to sell the ammunition on the "black market".

Law enforcement officers established that the suspects searched for buyers, arranged meetings, and sold grenades for money. Investigators documented several cases of illegal sale of ammunition.

In February of this year, both men were detained during another attempt to sell grenades.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU, the court found them guilty under Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — unauthorized leaving of a military unit or place of service, as well as under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives.

Each of the convicted was sentenced to 5 years and 2 months imprisonment.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, in the Lviv region a 33-year-old man will be tried who organized illegal sales of weapons and ammunition through a specialized website. It was established that the accused this summer organized illegal modification and sale of firearms and ammunition in the Stryi district.

To do this, he posted an advertisement for the sale of "goods" on a specialized website. After payment to the card, the man twice, covertly, sent orders to the "client" by mail under a fictitious name.