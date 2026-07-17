Individual License Plates: Which Words, Symbols, and Letters Are Prohibited

The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded which words, letters, symbols, and images are prohibited from use on individual license plates, and also explained the requirements for their design and registration.

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Individual number plates are produced in accordance with the requirements set out in Ukrainian legislation. The process for ordering and manufacturing, as well as the inscription requirements, are regulated by Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Order No. 174, dated 11 March 2016.

Should the chosen inscription or graphic element fail to meet the established requirements, approval for the design will be denied. The Main Service Centre of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued a reminder of the words, letters, and symbols prohibited for use on individual number plates.

Which inscriptions and symbols are strictly prohibited?

According to current regulatory legal acts, the following are forbidden on individual number plates:

Symbols of totalitarian regimes and aggression. Abbreviations, slogans, or symbols associated with communist or Nazi regimes are not permitted. Similarly, symbols related to Russia's full-scale military aggression against Ukraine are absolutely prohibited (specifically, the letters "Z" and "V" if used in the context of war propaganda or the occupiers' military equipment).

Obscene and discriminatory expressions. Inscriptions on individual number plates must not contain profanity, rude, or offensive words (in either Ukrainian or foreign languages). Expressions that incite national, religious, racial, or gender hatred are also prohibited.

Imitations of state bodies and international organisations. It is forbidden to use names or abbreviations of Ukrainian state authorities, law enforcement agencies, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, or international organisations (e.g., MIA, SBU, AFU, SES, UN, NATO, etc.).

State symbols and official signs. Legislation prohibits the reproduction of the State Emblem of Ukraine (Trident), the state flag, flags and coats of arms of foreign states, and official emblems and cockades on number plates.

Unauthorised brands and trademarks. The application of names of well-known companies or registered trademarks (e.g., car brands or corporations) is prohibited without official written permission from the copyright owner.

Technical and linguistic restrictions

In addition to content prohibitions, strict rules regarding the structure of the inscription are stipulated by Ministry of Internal Affairs Order No. 166:

Individual number plates for cars must contain 3 to 8 characters (letters, or letters and numbers).

Individual number plates for motorcycles must contain 3 to 6 characters.

The inscription must include at least two letters placed at the beginning.

The simultaneous use of Ukrainian and Latin letters with different forms is not permitted (e.g., mixing Ukrainian "І" and Latin "W" in one word is prohibited).

When to enter the individual number plate into the registration certificate

Upon receiving an individual number plate, the vehicle owner must re-register the vehicle at any Ministry of Internal Affairs service centre within 10 days. This requirement is set out in the Procedure for State Registration (Re-registration) of Vehicles, approved by Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 1388.

During re-registration, information about the individual number plate is entered into the "Special Marks" section of the new vehicle registration certificate. Its use is only legally compliant after this step.

If the owner fails to complete re-registration within the stipulated 10-day period, the operation of the vehicle with individual number plates is not permitted.

An application for manufacturing an individual number plate can be submitted online via the Driver's Cabinet or in person at any territorial Ministry of Internal Affairs service centre.

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