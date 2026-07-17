Employee Signed a Contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine: What Documents Need to Be Submitted to the Employer

If an employee signs a contract to serve in the military, they must provide the HR department with a document confirming their enrollment in military service.

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An employee who has signed a contract to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine must provide the employer with documents confirming their enrollment in service. Only after this can the HR department arrange leave from work and carry out other procedures prescribed by law.

According to part three of article 119 of the Labor Code of Ukraine, the employee must submit to the HR department documentary confirmation of the start of military service. This may be a military registration document with the appropriate marks, a certificate or an extract from the order of the military unit about enrollment in the personnel list, or a copy of the contract for military service.

After receiving these documents, the HR officer attaches them to the employee's personal file, issues an order for leave from work due to military service under contract while retaining the job position and workplace, makes changes to the work time record from the date confirmed by military documents, and also updates military registration data.

If the employee only notifies about signing the contract but does not provide documents confirming the start of service, an order for leave cannot be issued. The basis for its issuance is exclusively documentary confirmation.

For employees serving under a military contract, the same labor guarantees apply as for other servicemen. In particular, their job position and workplace are retained according to article 119 of the Labor Code of Ukraine. At the same time, the employer does not pay wages to such employees unless otherwise provided by a collective agreement or internal regulatory acts of the enterprise.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, during martial law, Ukrainians can join the Armed Forces of Ukraine in two main ways — through mobilization or by signing a contract. The Kharkiv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support explained the key differences between these service formats as well as their common features.