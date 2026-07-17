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The Danube Dries to Critical Levels: Tourist Liners Stranded Mid-River

07:44, 17 July 2026 119
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The Danube level in Budapest has dropped to 8 centimeters above the historic minimum recorded eight years ago.
The Danube Dries to Critical Levels: Tourist Liners Stranded Mid-River
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The water level in the Danube has fallen to near a historic minimum, causing several international cruise liners to suspend their routes and leading to the cancellation of sightseeing trips in Hungary. The situation is most challenging north of Budapest, where critically shallow river depths complicate navigation.

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As reported by The Independent, the Hungarian Water Management Authority stated that on Thursday morning, the Danube's level in Budapest was only eight centimetres above the historic minimum recorded eight years ago.

MAHART-PassNave, a company that organises sightseeing trips on the Danube, noted that the current shallowing is part of a long-term trend. Despite efforts by shipping companies and ports to adapt, water levels are increasingly falling below critical navigation marks. However, meteorologists predict that the situation may improve next week, with water levels expected to rise gradually.

Laszlo Szomodi, CEO of MAHART-PassNave, reported that while international cruise ships can still enter Hungary, many are delayed in ports or unable to continue their journeys due to insufficient river depth.

He added that international river cruises are a vital segment of Hungarian shipping, attracting approximately 600,000 tourists annually. These cruises generate significant income for both carriers and the country's tourism industry. The ports of Győr and Komárom are currently experiencing the greatest strain.

Meanwhile, several cruise liners remain stranded in Budapest and the southern city of Mohács, unable to proceed due to the critically low water level.

MAHART-PassNave also reported an 18% decrease in cruise bookings for July due to the situation. Furthermore, the company has completely suspended sightseeing trips to cities north of Budapest this week.

If water levels rise as forecast, the carrier plans to resume services as early as next week.

As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, when planning a holiday or tourist trip, it is advisable not only to choose a route but also to thoroughly familiarise oneself with the terms and conditions of tourist services. The State Consumer Service emphasised this point, reminding consumers of their right to safe and quality services, as well as to receive reliable information about them.

 

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