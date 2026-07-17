  1. In Ukraine

In Kyiv, Premises in House Where Writer Oleh Olzhych Lived Returned to Communal Ownership

08:57, 17 July 2026 216
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Commercial Court of Kyiv upheld the prosecutor's claim and returned non-residential premises, valued at over UAH 10.7 million, in the former home of Ukrainian poet and writer Oleh Olzhych to communal ownership.
In Kyiv, Premises in House Where Writer Oleh Olzhych Lived Returned to Communal Ownership
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Commercial Court of Kyiv has ordered the return of non-residential premises, spanning 200 sq. m and valued at over UAH 10.7 million, to communal ownership. The premises are located in a cultural heritage building in the city centre. This information was released by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The building, situated on Hetman Pavlo Skoropadskyi Street, was home to the Ukrainian archaeologist, poet, writer, and translator Oleh Olzhych from late 1941 to early 1942. It was added to Kyiv's list of cultural heritage sites in 2011, and some of its premises are already communally owned.

An inspection by the prosecutor's office revealed that the 200 sq. m non-residential premises had been unlawfully removed from communal ownership. Crucially, the territorial community of Kyiv, acting through its authorised bodies, had not made any decisions regarding their alienation.

Nevertheless, in 2024, ownership rights to these premises were registered to a private enterprise, based on forged documents.

Consequently, in late February 2026, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office filed a claim with the Commercial Court of Kyiv to reclaim the property for the capital's territorial community.

The court fully upheld the prosecutor's claim, ruling that the premises be returned to the ownership of the territorial community of Kyiv.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Popular news

The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Cabinet: who joined the government

The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Cabinet: who joined the government

16:02, 16 July 2026 3k
Does an adult son of a deceased serviceman have the right to payment without dependent status: what the court decided

Does an adult son of a deceased serviceman have the right to payment without dependent status: what the court decided

13:32, 16 July 2026 3k
If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

If an Apartment Is Registered Only with the BTI: Risks for Owners and Necessary Actions

23:12, 16 July 2026 2k
Court explained why grounds for deferral do not mean exemption from mobilization

Court explained why grounds for deferral do not mean exemption from mobilization

17:14, 16 July 2026 2k
The Rada dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Foreign Affairs Minister Andriy Sybiha

The Rada dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Foreign Affairs Minister Andriy Sybiha

16:19, 16 July 2026 2k
Salary Increase Coefficients Introduced for Court Staff

Salary Increase Coefficients Introduced for Court Staff

17:14, 16 July 2026 2k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Fighting Fatal Traffic Accidents: Why the Verkhovna Rada Criticized the Abolition of Insignificance for Speeding

New sanctions are intended to strengthen the fight against accidents, but some provisions may create problems during enforcement.

When the Presence of Witnesses is Mandatory During Will Certification: Analysis of the Supreme Court Practice

When the law requires the participation of witnesses, who can perform this role, what duties are imposed on them, and what legal consequences may arise in case of non-compliance with the established procedure.

The ECHR Obliged Russia to Pay Compensation to Crimeans for Land Plots Seized under the "Law of the Russian Federation"

Land redistribution in Sevastopol: how legal Ukrainian summer houses became the "forest fund" for Russia in Crimea.

Judge Andriy Polishchuk artificially removed specific judges from case consideration through recusal decisions – High Council of Justice

What is known about Judge Andriy Polishchuk, who was dismissed by the High Council of Justice.

State Bureau of Investigation Reset and Merit-Based Prosecution: Committee Approved Unified Anti-Corruption Strategy

The new strategy proposes transparent competitions involving international experts with decisive votes for appointing the top managers of the SBI, HCJ and HQCJ.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]