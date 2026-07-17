In Kyiv, Premises in House Where Writer Oleh Olzhych Lived Returned to Communal Ownership

The Commercial Court of Kyiv upheld the prosecutor's claim and returned non-residential premises, valued at over UAH 10.7 million, in the former home of Ukrainian poet and writer Oleh Olzhych to communal ownership.

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The Commercial Court of Kyiv has ordered the return of non-residential premises, spanning 200 sq. m and valued at over UAH 10.7 million, to communal ownership. The premises are located in a cultural heritage building in the city centre. This information was released by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

The building, situated on Hetman Pavlo Skoropadskyi Street, was home to the Ukrainian archaeologist, poet, writer, and translator Oleh Olzhych from late 1941 to early 1942. It was added to Kyiv's list of cultural heritage sites in 2011, and some of its premises are already communally owned.

An inspection by the prosecutor's office revealed that the 200 sq. m non-residential premises had been unlawfully removed from communal ownership. Crucially, the territorial community of Kyiv, acting through its authorised bodies, had not made any decisions regarding their alienation.

Nevertheless, in 2024, ownership rights to these premises were registered to a private enterprise, based on forged documents.

Consequently, in late February 2026, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office filed a claim with the Commercial Court of Kyiv to reclaim the property for the capital's territorial community.

The court fully upheld the prosecutor's claim, ruling that the premises be returned to the ownership of the territorial community of Kyiv.

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